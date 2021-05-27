"You are overweight to be fighting": Bryce Hall roasts KSI, Deji and AnEsonGib as TikTok Vs YouTube feud intensifies 

Bryce Hall has been feuding with other YouTube stars from the United Kingdom ahead of their TikTok vs YouTube fight event. Today, he released a full video going down the list of YouTubers for whom he had some words.

In the video, Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder go on camera to get their own defenses out against the YouTubers. They mention three UK YouTubers specifically who they had feuds with recently. Those three are KSI, Deji, and AnEsonGib. They have all been calling out Bryce Hall and trolling him where they can before his fight with Austin McBroom.

With the short video, Bryce Hall was able to address it all. He pulled clips from each one of the UK YouTubers and explained them to his audience. One clip going around was of Bryce Hall calling KSI fat. AnEsonGib took the clip and claimed that Bryce Hall was body-shaming the obese and targeting the disabled for making fun of Deji and his glasses.

CALL OUT: Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder roast KSI, Deji and AnEsonGib. Bryce also responded to being called out for bodyshaming KSI saying "I'm stating facts. You are overweight to be fighting. You're fighting at 165. You look like you're 185. You're fat." pic.twitter.com/dU5732iuAJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 26, 2021

Whether AnEsonGib was trolling or making a serious claim, Bryce Hall still took the time to address it.

"I'm not body shaming. I'm stating facts. You are overweight to be fighting. We are fighting at 165. You look like you are 185. You're fat."

Tayler went on to call out the fact that he had been "malnourished" in the fued. He questioned whether that was also body shaming, and they joked about double standards on what body shaming means.

What dope is he smoking? KSI was also in the 180 weight class.. and if he’s considered fat what is Logan Paul then? 😂😂😂 — LadyDubh (@LadyDubh) May 26, 2021

After going on the defensive for the insults that he's been using, Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder talked about everyone on the fight card feuding with people they aren't fighting. That's when they discussed the boxing records for each of the UK YouTubers.

"You're saying that these three people right here are the "goats" of boxing. This one right here, Deji, 0 and 1. Lost to Jake Paul."

YouTubers feud with Bryce Hall before the boxing event

Today's Bryce Hall video comes after he has been feuding with YouTubers for the past week or so. The main contention comes from KSI and Bryce Hall.

wait this can’t possibly be the same guy who got dropped BY HIMSELF at his presser. nah could never be him right? LMAO — A-aron (@Spikezz19) May 26, 2021

Bryce acting like he better than any of them lol cant even beat that stromedy dude pic.twitter.com/idDh9WXEY7 — BAMES (@xbamesx) May 26, 2021

The two content creators went back and forth on Twitter claiming they'd easily win in a boxing match. Then the press conference happened, and Bryce Hall was seemingly taken to the ground or fell in a scuffle with Austin McBroom. Of course, the YouTubers let him have it on social media with names such as "Bryce Fall".

Fans can watch the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event on June 5th, 2021, where Bryce Hall will be put to the test.