"Bryce Fall": Bryce Hall memes trend online as KSI trolls TikToker after brawl with Austin McBroom

TikTok star Bryce Hall has become the subject of numerous memes online after being taken to the ground during an altercation with YouTuber Austin McBroom at the recent YouTubers Vs TikTokers press conference.
Some of the most notable YouTubers and TikTokers, such as Daniel "Deji" Olatunji, Tayler Holder, Faze Jarvis and Vinnie Hacker, are all set to duke it out in the squared circle on the 12th of June.
The stacked boxing card is headlined by Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall, who recently came to blows during an explosive press conference that ended in utter chaos.
Before tackling Austin McBroom, Bryce Hall indulged in a series of antics that ranged from flipping off the YouTube star to mocking his dressing style.
Despite the TikToker going all out in his attempts to unnerve his older counterpart, Austin McBroom managed to remain largely unfazed.
However, Hall's sudden decision to tackle Austin didn't end too well for him as he was immediately taken to the ground by the 28-year old's bodyguard.
A viral image of him being held on the floor during the scuffle was circulated by Jeje "KSI" Olatunji, who triggered off a memefest by simply posting the following:
KSI's jibe was echoed by several members of the online community, who soon reacted to the Austin McBroom x Bryce Hall brawl via a slew of hilarious memes.
Austin McBroom x Bryce Hall brawl triggers memefest on Twitter as feud with KSI intensifies
Bryce Hall lately seems to be taking offense to all kinds of critical remarks online, having recently called out Ethan Klein of the H3H3 Podcast.
However, he recently sparked a feud with British YouTuber KSI by taking shots at him via a series of instigative tweets.
Not one to back down from a challenge, KSI retorted with the following replies:
Ultimately, it was KSI who had the last laugh after Hall's attempts at sparking a brawl with Austin McBroom ended up backfiring on him.
Here are some of Twitter reactions as the online community backed up KSI's jibes with a plethora of hilarious memes:
As of now, the unexpected feud between KSI and Bryce Hall seems to be showing no signs of abating, with the latter even going to the extent of issuing an open challenge to the "Don't Play" hitmaker.
With the fate of multiple bouts hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on the 12th of June when YouTubers will face off against TikTokers in a mammoth clash of platforms.