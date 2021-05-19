"Bryce Fall": Bryce Hall memes trend online as KSI trolls TikToker after brawl with Austin McBroom

TikTok star Bryce Hall has become the subject of numerous memes online after being taken to the ground during an altercation with YouTuber Austin McBroom at the recent YouTubers Vs TikTokers press conference.

Some of the most notable YouTubers and TikTokers, such as Daniel "Deji" Olatunji, Tayler Holder, Faze Jarvis and Vinnie Hacker, are all set to duke it out in the squared circle on the 12th of June.

The stacked boxing card is headlined by Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall, who recently came to blows during an explosive press conference that ended in utter chaos.

Here's another angle of the altercation, showing Bryce Hall running up on Austin McBroom. pic.twitter.com/rBvN77Bcvj — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Before tackling Austin McBroom, Bryce Hall indulged in a series of antics that ranged from flipping off the YouTube star to mocking his dressing style.

Despite the TikToker going all out in his attempts to unnerve his older counterpart, Austin McBroom managed to remain largely unfazed.

However, Hall's sudden decision to tackle Austin didn't end too well for him as he was immediately taken to the ground by the 28-year old's bodyguard.

A viral image of him being held on the floor during the scuffle was circulated by Jeje "KSI" Olatunji, who triggered off a memefest by simply posting the following:

KSI's jibe was echoed by several members of the online community, who soon reacted to the Austin McBroom x Bryce Hall brawl via a slew of hilarious memes.

Austin McBroom x Bryce Hall brawl triggers memefest on Twitter as feud with KSI intensifies

Bryce Hall lately seems to be taking offense to all kinds of critical remarks online, having recently called out Ethan Klein of the H3H3 Podcast.

However, he recently sparked a feud with British YouTuber KSI by taking shots at him via a series of instigative tweets.

Not one to back down from a challenge, KSI retorted with the following replies:

You’re literally easy work. Who do you think you’re talking to? 😂😂 https://t.co/BAQTG1F9Q2 — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

1. Not scared, just busy smashing music, dropping an album and selling out arenas.

2. Still won and still undefeated 🤷🏿‍♂️

3. And still would fuck you up easily.



You’re a Jake Paul wannabe. Go back to throwing it back on TikTok. You can’t survive over here. https://t.co/I3Yf2mZ3KF — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

Win your fight first, then we can talk 👍🏿 https://t.co/lZbtjAdQzg — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

Ultimately, it was KSI who had the last laugh after Hall's attempts at sparking a brawl with Austin McBroom ended up backfiring on him.

Here are some of Twitter reactions as the online community backed up KSI's jibes with a plethora of hilarious memes:

Bryce Fall — Ali (@AnEsonGib) May 18, 2021

bryce hall really took two L's in one week 😭 pic.twitter.com/6gF8U59b6A — code: yosway #ad (@FaZeSway) May 18, 2021

KSI and deji both humilliating bryce hall on twitter right now you love to see it pic.twitter.com/g2FYJRHdSk — Based Man (@noobcedar) May 18, 2021

Me after seeing Bryce Hall get dropped after chatting so much shit pic.twitter.com/1AaL6UF11d — Ζαbios🔰 (@zabios987) May 18, 2021

Bryce hall starting a fight and then ending up on the floor😭 pic.twitter.com/rNyjkW9nNm — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏༄ (@AngelieAsencio1) May 18, 2021

Me after seeing Bryce Hall getting dropped 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jd3VdMdmI3 — JCMex (@JCordero43) May 18, 2021

This how Deji and Gib was watching Bryce hall getting dropped from their screen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OYcs3PJ8Z8 — Jers (@NYCJerson) May 18, 2021

Bryce Hall out here auditioning for The Walking Dead lol #BattleofthePlatforms #brycehall https://t.co/5sWPjc1dB3 — Luis Cruz (@luisthesavagee) May 19, 2021

Bryce Hall saying he can beat KSI.



The entire internet: pic.twitter.com/c0YSazdGRy — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) May 18, 2021

Me watching Bryce Hall starting a fight but ending up becoming a meme by eating the floor pic.twitter.com/2pjYDO6BcV — deborah🪞🦋 (@deborqhx) May 19, 2021

spot the difference is getting harder pic.twitter.com/25kGHdWW3n — katie (@sdmnjide) May 18, 2021

Bryce hall bout to get clapped pic.twitter.com/ALysaU9QvN — Richx90 (@Rich1738_) May 18, 2021

When Bryce gets in the ring pic.twitter.com/UYypHt7lj7 — Deprssd (@Steve83927) May 18, 2021

It’s been a sad 24 hours for Bryce pic.twitter.com/ZS39fgXcEG — Mildly Depressed Lakers Fan (@OprahSideClark) May 18, 2021

bryce hall is a walking L LMFAO pic.twitter.com/VWCQhn1wrh — alexis (@7ringsp) May 18, 2021

As of now, the unexpected feud between KSI and Bryce Hall seems to be showing no signs of abating, with the latter even going to the extent of issuing an open challenge to the "Don't Play" hitmaker.

yeah im perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course https://t.co/hUMCy5DckP — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 19, 2021

With the fate of multiple bouts hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on the 12th of June when YouTubers will face off against TikTokers in a mammoth clash of platforms.