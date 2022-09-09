How old is Lil Kim's daughter? Congenital Ptosis eye problem explored as 50 Cent takes a jab at rapper's child 

American rapper Lil Kim clapped back at 50 Cent after he mocked her 8-year-old daughter's eyes. The feud between the duo began after Megan Thee Stallion's song, Plan B (Remix), was released and featured a verse by Lil Kim.

The lyrics of Kim's verse made several fans speculate that The Jump Off crooner was throwing shade at Nicki Minaj and her family, who happens to be her longtime rival.

“Ni**a, you’s a b**ch/ Your father’s a b**ch, your brother’s a b**ch/ Keep actin’ like this, and your son gon’ be a b**ch.”

However, Rapper 50 Cent did not hold himself back and linked the song's lyrics to Nicki Minaj's son, Papa Bear. The In Da Club rapper took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of pictures featuring Lil Kim and an owl, a suggestive comparison between the two.

Screenshot of 50 Cent's now-deleted Instagram post.

Captioning the now-deleted image, he wrote:

"QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a** up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, her baby eye f**ked up. LOL.”

Lil Kim's daughter's congenital Ptosis eye condition explored

As per Eye Wiki, ptosis is a condition where a person has droopy eyelid/eyelids, which may or may not be present at the time of birth. If the droopy eyelid happens at the time of birth or within its first year, it is called congenital ptosis. The person having it will not have any problem with the vision, barring the exceptions.

Lil Kim's daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil's left eye, appears to have the condition; however, she reportedly has no problems with her vision.

As for 50 Cent's dig at Royal's eyes, The Crush on You singer did not take his comments well and posted a statement clarifying the rumors around her verse while also slamming the rapper:

“I never said a word about anyone’s child. Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

MAD? HURT? @cardisbirkin Lil Kim with a statement: ‘I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come from MY CHILD.’ Lil Kim with a statement: ‘I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come from MY CHILD.’ 🙌 https://t.co/U0XBDFPsPo

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has publicly mocked Lil Kim. In October 2021, the Window Shopper rapper posted a performance video of Kim and compared his appearance to that of a Leprachaun. As per news outlet Rap-Up, she responded to him by stating:

“Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy. U fallin off. I'm too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all know why. Can we say Obsessed with Kimmie much!”

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Oop!! Lil Kim clapped back at 50 Cent after he shared a video that compared her to a leprechaun Oop!! Lil Kim clapped back at 50 Cent after he shared a video that compared her to a leprechaun 👀 https://t.co/ABwEIEn5F4

Born on June 9, 2014, Royal Reign is the daughter of Lil Kim and Mr. Papers, whose real name is Jeremy Neil.

As of now, Nicki Minaj has not responded to the duo's drama online.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar