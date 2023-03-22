What happened to 6ix9ine? Rapper rushed to hospital following Florida attack

Daniel Hernandez, professionally known as 6ix9ine, became the victim of an assault incident on Tuesday, March 21, when a group attacked him inside a gym. The rapper was rushed to the hospital.

In a viral video, the rapper was seen leaving the place with injuries to his face. A few others featured the attack taking place.

According to the 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro, Daniel was at the sauna of LA Fitness when a group suddenly attacked him. Lazzaro added that the singer tried to fight back, but he could not, and the group left the spot after leaving him injured.

Trigger Warning: The video below contains graphic images of facial injuries. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Gym officials immediately informed the manager about the attack, after which the cops and EMS arrived at the location. A viral picture of Daniel featured gashes and swelling on his face, and according to reports, he injured his jaw, ribs, and back.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown, and it is currently under investigation. The attack happened a few days after Daniel's appearance at the World Baseball Classic game in Miami, Florida, where he prevented another attack and was removed from the game for being too drunk.

6ix9ine was taken out of a baseball stadium for being heavily intoxicated

6ix9ine was removed from a baseball game for being too drunk (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

6ix9ine was spotted enjoying a baseball game at a stadium in Miami, Florida, on March 18, but his presence created a lot of trouble as he was heavily inebriated. Daniel had to be removed from the stands first.

According to a source for Page Six, he was heavily intoxicated and was not letting others enjoy the game properly. The source added:

"He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control. There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people."

Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 6ix9ine is in the building and waving a Mexico flag. A Puerto Rico fan wasn’t having it and threw a beer can right by his head 6ix9ine is in the building and waving a Mexico flag. A Puerto Rico fan wasn’t having it and threw a beer can right by his head https://t.co/NfFn2fgGH2

Daniel continued to create more problems in the game as he waved a flag and interrupted a fan's view. A viral video featured him in a completely drunken state and having issues maintaining his balance. The problems escalated to such an extent that officials had to escort him out of the stadium.

An individual named Aran Leighton recorded the moment when a beer can was thrown at the rapper, and it flew past him.

6ix9ine is known for his hit albums and singles

6ix9ine released his first album, Dummy Boy, in November 2018 and grabbed the second spot on the US Billboard 200 despite negative reviews. This was followed by Tattle Tales in September 2020, which reached fourth position on the US Billboard 200.

Daniel is also known for his singles like Gotti, Bebe, Stoopid, Trollz, Yaya, Punani, Zaza, and more. He released a mixtape titled Day69 in February 2018.

