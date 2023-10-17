Why was 6ix9ine arrested by the Dominican police? Details explored as Brooklyn rapper's mugshot surfaces online

Popular rapper 6ix9ine has made his way back to the headlines as the rapper was recently arrested by the Dominican police on charges of assault. As per TMZ, a warrant was issued in Daniel Hernandez AKA 6ix9ine’s name which claimed that he allegedly assaulted two of his music producers.

The charges against 6ix9ine claim that the beating was so brutal that it left one man requiring surgery as his jaw was completely broken due to the feud. As per XXL, 6ix9ine was arrested on Friday, October 13, 2023, the same day he was trying to leave the country on his private plane.

While there is no confirmation about what triggered the assault, a criminal lawyer, Felix Portes, stated how the rapper was put on “migration alert.” He said:

“His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

However, soon after 6ix9ine’s arrest, a few videos of Hernandez leaving the building where the assault took place went viral on social media. On the other hand, other videos after his arrest showed the rapper in handcuffs, being escorted towards a cop car.

Meanwhile, a mugshot of the rapper has also been going viral, where he can be seen standing in the police station while his shot gets clicked.

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Witnesses at the music studio claimed that 6ix9ine entered with 5 men to beat the producers

As Daniel Hernandez, popularly known as 6ix9ine, got arrested, his videos went viral. Many videos show him entering the music studio with 5 other men. The witnesses at the studio also confirmed the same and claimed that as soon as he entered the studio, he started beating the producers.

As per TMZ, following his arrest, the rapper was taken to the police station in Sanchez. Furthermore, it is also being reported that the Shaka Laka rapper’s girlfriend, Yailin La Mas, was also recording in the studio when the incident took place. One of the witnesses and music producer, Diamond La Mafia, stated:

"Tekashi’s crew lost it on my producers, though they were not at fault, and they did not know them.”

Expand Tweet

As the rapper got arrested, a mugshot of him went viral on social media, which showed him standing against the wall of the police station. As many Twitter accounts like @DailyLoud posted it on social media, here is how netizens reacted to the news and the picture:

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

Mugshots of the rapper float on social media post his arrest on charges of assaulting his music producer and 1 other person. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, more details about the rapper’s arrest have not been revealed by the police. 6ix9ine’s representatives or team has also not commented on the entire fiasco.