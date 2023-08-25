Donald Trump mugshot t-shirt: Where to buy, price and everything to know as netizens troll former president for arrest

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. Following the arrest, Trump was forced to get a mugshot clicked, which soon went viral on social media. While Donald Trump only spent 20 minutes in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, he created headlines as many trolled his mugshot released on social media. Given how the former President is running for the 2024 Presidential elections, netizens only made fun of the mugshot.

As the #TrumpMugShot went viral on X, the online marketplace Etsy was flooded with T-shirts, mugs, and other merchandise with Trump’s mugshot. Many T-shirts also have the quote “Wanted for a second term” with the mugshot. Other mugs have Trump wearing a jail uniform, which has been photoshopped, along with the text, “Lock him up."

Social media users troll Trump's mugshot that was released to the public following his arrest. (Image via Twitter)

The T-shirts can be bought from Etsy, and while the prices start at $10, it also depends on the seller. However, the merchandise is selling soon, as more and more people are purchasing it as it is going viral by the second. The mugshot is going viral because he is the first of any US Presidents who has had their mugshot taken during the booking process.

The mugshot is going viral and while people are buying and selling merchandise, netizens are taking to social media to troll the former President. Social media is filled with memes, trolls, and hilarious content after the mugshot made its way to the internet.

“JUMPSCARE”: Social media users share hilarious reactions as Donald Trump’s mugshot goes viral following his arrest in Atlanta

Given how fast controversial content spreads on social media, it wasn't surprising how fast Donald Trump's mugshot made its way to the internet. As the images made their way on social media, many photoshopped and turned them into hilarious images. Some people went ahead and made skirts, T-shirts, mugs, and even cakes from the images.

As a Twitter account, @PopBase shared the image online, netizens had hilarious reactions to it.

Social media users go gaga as Trump's mugshot merchandise makes way on social media following his arrest. (Image via Twitter)

It is worth noting that Donald Trump was released on a $200,000 bond, and he also agreed to the order to limit his ability to post on social media. However, post his release, he claimed that the mugshot being taken was “not a comfortable feeling.” Apart from Trump, 18 other allies were also taken into custody on the same charges.

At the moment, neither Donald Trump nor his representatives have spoken up about the mugshots going viral. However, social media users continue to remain creative, as they share hilarious memes, posts, and pictures of merchandise on social media.