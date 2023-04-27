"Explains why his son was so eager": Donald Trump Bud Light stock revelation trolled online

New information about former president Donald Trump owning significant stocks in Anheuser-Busch surfaced online amidst the Bud Light controversy. It comes after MAGA activists and conservatives went wild to continue their hate smear campaign against Bud Light for sponsoring a trans influencer to promote their beer. While the entire ordeal of protests and boycotts was ongoing, the former president of the United States was surprisingly quiet.

Trump has his hands full with a myriad of legal issues along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential primary challenge. However, there is reportedly a more specific reason behind why the former president might have avoided the whole Bud Light controversy.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats



New reporting reveals that Trump — who is usually all too happy to… BREAKING: MAGA bigots freak out as they discover the real reason that Donald Trump refused to join the hateful smear campaign against transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and her Bud Light promotional video.New reporting reveals that Trump — who is usually all too happy to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: MAGA bigots freak out as they discover the real reason that Donald Trump refused to join the hateful smear campaign against transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and her Bud Light promotional video.New reporting reveals that Trump — who is usually all too happy to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2ZmWR6uhBa

As per data reviewed by The Independent, Trump's reluctance to criticize Bud Light or Anheuser-Busch possibly stemmed from his personal financial interests. The most recent financial disclosure of the former president showed that he owns between $1 and $5 million in stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Netizens started reacting to the information. One Reddit user Captain_Blackbird referred to Donald's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who called for an end to conservatives' boycott of Bud Light. They said that it explained why Donald Jr. was so eager to "tell conservatives to stop hating the company."

Netizens react to the former president's stocks in Anheuser-Busch InBev. (Image via Reddit/@Captain_Blackbird)

The internet trolls Donald Trump after his Anheuser-Busch stock revelation

The news of the possible reason behind the former President's absence from the "Boycott Bud Light" propaganda left netizens shocked. People who were tired of the conservatives' daily antics to make a point by bringing up Bud Light and hating the brand are quite amused by the big revelation.

Some ridiculed the former president's blind supporters and acolytes of the MAGA mindset for being sort of backstabbed by their own leader. Many criticized him for only caring about his own gains. Some of his supporters also seemed to turn against him and condemned him for keeping quiet for his own financial reasons.

Carson Griffin @CWG444 @OccupyDemocrats As soon as trumps son said to stop boycotting Bud Light I think anyone with commonsense knew they must own significant shares. @OccupyDemocrats As soon as trumps son said to stop boycotting Bud Light I think anyone with commonsense knew they must own significant shares.

Bullish @bullishbruk @OccupyDemocrats Well, I don’t know if he owns the said equities but if he does, this just proves that he is a smart businessman and definitely he doesn’t mix business with politics @OccupyDemocrats Well, I don’t know if he owns the said equities but if he does, this just proves that he is a smart businessman and definitely he doesn’t mix business with politics

Beuford @Beuford2Beuford @OccupyDemocrats @jambie61 As I've said all along, Trump is not a racist or misogynist or homophobe etc. He is far too narcissistic for any of that. He will gladly use those things whenever he sees it beneficial, but ultimately he sees EVERYONE as inferior to him. @OccupyDemocrats @jambie61 As I've said all along, Trump is not a racist or misogynist or homophobe etc. He is far too narcissistic for any of that. He will gladly use those things whenever he sees it beneficial, but ultimately he sees EVERYONE as inferior to him.

Patrick @Voss4Congress @OccupyDemocrats And yet I feel that his supporters are impervious to FACTS. They don’t actually care what he does and why he does it. All they care about is “how tribal can I get!” @OccupyDemocrats And yet I feel that his supporters are impervious to FACTS. They don’t actually care what he does and why he does it. All they care about is “how tribal can I get!”

MeanerThanTheAvg 👋 😊 @LKJudg3 . They were not mass produced and sold in Canada or the United States. Rage for a can that they will never buy... pathetic. @OccupyDemocrats The outrage over the beer can was hilarious. The cans were made for Dylan and sent to her in. They were not mass produced and sold in Canada or the United States. Rage for a can that they will never buy... pathetic. @OccupyDemocrats The outrage over the beer can was hilarious. The cans were made for Dylan and sent to her in 🇨🇦 . They were not mass produced and sold in Canada or the United States. Rage for a can that they will never buy... pathetic.

Donald Trump Jr. voiced out against the Bud Light boycott

Donald’s eldest son addressed the Dylan Mulvaney controversy during an episode of his Triggered With Don Jr. podcast on April 13, 2023. He addressed the boycotts of Bud Light called by the conservatives after many right-wingers expressed their outrage at the company for collaborating with a transgender woman.

The controversy has become a new cultural front in America's political right’s increasingly vocal criticism of trans rights and their push to pass legislation across several states to restrict gender-affirming care.

However, Don Jr. said:

“I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this.”

He said that he did not blame Bud Light as a whole and added that the company doesn't take part in the "same leftist nonsense" as some bigger conglomerates. Don Jr. added that Bud Light didn't participate in the same "woke garbage" as others in the beer industry do and noted that they were "significantly worse" as he looked into it.

Suhr Majesty ™ @ULTRA_MAJESTY Donald Trump Jr. excuse for wanting to end the boycott of Bud Light: "They're an American Iconic company."



He's wrong there, they were sold off years ago to a foreign company. Donald Trump Jr. excuse for wanting to end the boycott of Bud Light: "They're an American Iconic company."He's wrong there, they were sold off years ago to a foreign company.

Don Jr.'s statement, along with Donald Trump's silence regarding the matter, became clearer after the latter's financial disclosure form was reviewed.

It was notably shocking when the devoted MAGA henchmen all called for a boycott of the beer brewer. While these henchmen, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kid Rock, demanded that the beer company shouldn't be woke, Donald didn't even say a word about the controversy.

The silence of the twice-impeached former president on the controversy remained distinct among many GOP presidential contenders. They protested against Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

Brian MD @bone00afide



Meanwhile, at the gates to the Guinness factory in Dublin.

🤣



@GuinnessIreland Ron DeSantis revealed to FoxNews that he doesn’t like Bud Light and his favorite beer is Guinness because they’re not “woke” and they make an excellent stout.Meanwhile, at the gates to the Guinness factory in Dublin. Ron DeSantis revealed to FoxNews that he doesn’t like Bud Light and his favorite beer is Guinness because they’re not “woke” and they make an excellent stout.Meanwhile, at the gates to the Guinness factory in Dublin.🤣😂@GuinnessIreland https://t.co/tzpukxJNrH

Donald Trump’s highest-polling rival, Ron DeSantis also justified the boycott calls for Bud Light. He said that the company’s decision to collaborate with Mulvaney, who garnered an invitation to the White House previously, was rubbing the politicians’ faces in it.

According to the disclosure form held by the Federal Election Commission, Donald holds the Anheuser-Busch InBev stock under an account with the name “DJT Trust — Investment Account #2”. However, Donald Trump did not immediately address the recent revelation.

