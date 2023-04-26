"Ozempic's a hellava drug": Ron DeSantis bobblehead video sparks hilarious reactions online 

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has gone viral for his bizarre bobblehead video. In a press conference held during Ron’s visit to Japan, the Florida Governor was asked about a recent poll in which he fell far behind former president Donald Trump in a potential 2024 GOP bid.

The reporter asked him about his thoughts on the poll. Ron, who appeared alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, tried to play it cool but ended up looking bamboozled. He started shaking his head from side to side while his brows shot up and his eyes were wide open. Ron said:

“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.”

The said Wall Street Journal poll was released on Friday, April 21, where Ron DeSantis trailed Donald Trump by 24 percent to 48 percent. The clip from CNN quickly went viral on Twitter, and tweets started pouring in. Everybody was quite amused to see the “bobblehead” governor. Some even claimed that he was malfunctioning.

One Twitter user, @Lauren3veMemes, jokingly said that Ron was on a drug called Ozempic which might have been the reason behind his unnatural behavior in front of the press.

The internet has a field day with Ron DeSantis' bobblehead clip

The clip of Florida's Governor shaking his head like a bobblehead figurine has been shared by reporters from several media outlets and netizens. He was called weird by many and was ridiculed for being an unfit leader.

Florida's Governor has embarked on his international tour this week

Ron is seen as Donald Trump's biggest rival for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a final decision about his candidacy sometime in early May after Florida’s legislative session ends.

The Florida Governor embarked on an international tour ahead of launching his official candidacy for the 2024 GOP nomination. On Monday, April 24, Ron DeSantis met with Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, in Tokyo.

Ron praised Japan’s military against growing threats from North Korea and China and said:

“Strong Japan is good for America.”

DeSantis with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday. (Image via AP)

He called himself a huge supporter of the alliance between the United States and Japan and told reporters on Monday that Japan had been a significant ally of the U.S.

The meeting between Ron and Fumio Kishida was labeled a “courtesy call” by Japan’s Foreign Ministry. It added that Fumio welcomed Ron DeSantis on the latter’s first visit to Japan and hoped it would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Florida Governor’s visit to Japan marked the first leg of his globe-trotting tour. He plans to visit Israel, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in what appears to be his attempt at shoring up his foreign policy credentials. During his two-day Tokyo visit, Ron was scheduled to hold discussions with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi along with business executives.

Ron DeSantis was also expected to meet British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. On April 27, Ron DeSantis is set to deliver a keynote address at an event in Israel, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the country's founding.

