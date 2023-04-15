Is ‘Ozempic face’ a thing? Surprising side effects of the weight loss drug

Ozempic face refers to the wrinkled appearance of the skin after prolonged Ozempic use, especially after rapid weight loss.

Some people look older than they're along with a loss of volume from the face. This is one of the concerns associated with the use of Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, developed by the pharma brand Novo Nordisk in 2012.

It's a US FDA-approved drug for diabetic people and was initiated as an anti-diabetic and anti-obesity medication. However, Ozempic gained popularity as a weight loss drug due to its effectiveness in rapid weight loss.

In this article, we discuss how this drug might cause Ozempic face and what can be done to improve skin appearance.

Cause of Ozempic face

Many people have been using Ozempic for weight loss. Rapid weight loss is often associated with skin sagging since the skin takes time to tighten after sudden fat loss.

Dr. Silvana Obici, chief of the Endocrinology and Metabolism Division at Stony Brook Medicine, said:

“The loss of fat tissue from the face is very common with any weight loss, especially when is significant ( 15 or > 20% of body weight). Thus people who lose weight may look more wrinkled and aged."

That's because the fat deposited underneath the skin (subcutaneous fat) suddenly decreases, leaving the skin at its original size behind.

Ozempic face can be dealt with by using facial fillers. While some fillers are temporary, some are permanent and must only be used under the supervision of a dermatologist. Many celebrities are believed to have used Ozempic, including Mindy Kaling, although there's no evidence to support these claims.

Other side effects of Ozempic

It's not just Ozempic face, common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation. Ozempic weight loss results are impressive, and the drug has been gaining popularity rapidly. Several celebrities are believed to be on Semaglutide courses to lose weight.

Semaglutide is a weight loss drug that should be used with caution and proper dosages must be followed for optimal results. Just like Ozempic face, improper or excessive use can lead to various side effects.

Being a diabetic medication, Ozempic directly targets insulin and blood glucose pathways in the body. Sudden discontinuation of semaglutide and an improper diet can cause rapid weight gain. Side effects of Ozempic also include loss of appetite and blood sugar spikes.

Being a prescription medication, Ozempic (semaglutide) must be taken only with the proper advice of a medical professional. Registered weight loss clinics have in-house doctors for proper guidance. Ozempic face wrinkles can be easily managed with the proper guidance of a dermatologist.

