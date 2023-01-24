Thanks to our friends in Hollywood and their never-ending "body optimization" journeys, semaglutide is the latest prescription medicine to go mainstream.

Semaglutide injections are available underneath the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic. Ozempic was previously approved for medical use in Type 2 diabetes patients to control glucose levels, manage weight, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, the US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) approved Wegovy, Ozempic's greatest, for long-term weight management in June 2021. Since then, it's been reported that injections are becoming popular among many celebrities who get them for cosmetic reasons rather than health reasons.

What is Semaglutide?

Semaglutide is a medication that is used to treat type 2 diabetes by helping to lower blood sugar levels. It is a type of GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it works by mimicking the effects of a hormone called GLP-1 that is naturally produced by the body.

Semaglutide is also known to have an effect on weight loss, but it is not specifically marketed as a weight loss drug. While some Hollywood stars have reported using it as part of their weight loss journeys, it is important to remember that other factors such as diet and exercise also play a role in achieving weight loss. Consult your doctor before considering any weight loss drugs.

There are a few things to think about. Technically, a patient is a candidate for it for weight loss if their BMI is 27 with body fat chronic conditions (Photo by RF._.studio/pexels)

Who qualifies for semaglutide?

There are a few things to think about. Technically, a patient is a candidate for weight loss if their BMI is 27 with body fat chronic condition (like high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, or diabetes) or 30+ with or without comorbidities. According to the findings of a clinical trial, month-to-month weight loss was characteristic for those with a BMI larger than 25, while those with a normal BMI encountered a lower monthly weight loss.

Side effects of semaglutide include-

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and headaches Other less common side effects include hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), weight loss, and allergic reactions. It may also cause pancreatitis.

It is important to consult with a healthcare provider to understand the full risks and benefits.

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and headaches Other less common side effects include hypoglycemia (Photo by Barik5ive/pexel)

A word from Sportskeeda

Many doctors advise against celebrities who have reportedly been using such drugs but are not clinically obese. "Using this drug to maintain a low body weight for one's frame is not the intended purpose and is most likely a dangerous and unsustainable use of the medication," they warn.

Finally, using it solely for cosmetic purposes is considered off-label use, and it hijacks a drug that is beneficial for the actual health conditions that the drug was designed to improve. (it is currently in short supply.) This drug, like all prescription drugs, should only be used if a medical provider believes it is truly necessary for a patient's health.

Poll : 0 votes