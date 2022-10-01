Everything You Need to Know About Kirstie Alley’s Weight Loss Journey

Kirstie Alley is an award-winning American actress, spokesmodel, and comedian, best known for starring in the TV series Cheers and superhit films such as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Look Who’s Talking.

The actress started her career as an interior designer, but things tremendously changed after she appeared on NBC’s game program Match Game, followed by another series called Password Plus.

The 71-year-old actress has been in the spotlight for several years, her weight being one of the reasons. Alley’s weight loss journey has been up and down over the years, but the beautiful actress has always come back with a bang. Alley has always followed certain methods to shed a lot of kilos, and at present, she not only looks slimmer and stunning but a lot younger than her age too.

Kirstie Alley’s Weight Loss Journey

Kirstie Alley’s weight loss of 50 kilos a few years back left her fans speechless and wondering how the actress managed to lose so much weight. Being vocal about her weight loss, the actress revealed to People magazine that she maintained her 50 kilos weight loss by avoiding certain foods, which included mostly holiday treats, that had led to her to become overweight.

The actress said to the magazine:

“I’m much more disciplined. I love sugar cookies that are frosted with Santa’s faces and trees, so I didn’t order any and I didn’t have any. My friends were dismayed because I usually give them out as gifts”.

Gained weight after menopause

Initially, the actress never faced any issues with her weight when she was younger. In an interview with Wendy Williams, Alley said that she was a foodie and loved to overindulge in all kinds of foods, mainly sugar treats and burgers, and till 52, she did not suffer from any weight problems. However, it was only after hitting the early menopause that the actress started to gain a lot of weight.

In another interview, the actress said:

“I always joked that my holidays lasted from Halloween to New Year’s Eve, and maybe even into valentine’s day. I would think it was okay for me to eat whatever I wanted during those months”.

As per Alley, it never really occurred to her that it was due to overindulging in food that she was gaining so much weight. Before she realized it, she had already gone up to 103 kg.

Lost 75 pounds in 2004

In 2004, Kirstie Alley signed on with Jenny Craig as a spokesperson and lost 75 pounds. She got back in shape and achieved the right weight for her height and age.

In 2006, she talked about her weight loss on the famous “The Oprah Winfrey Show” while wearing a stunning red bikini. She switched to healthy eating habits and exercises and maintained her weight.

Gained some pounds again

The actress successfully kept off the 75 pounds she lost for about three years, but eventually gained it back again.

In 2011, before the start of season 12 of Dancing with the Stars, the actress gained a lot of weight and weighed around 230 pounds. However, after bagging a second place on the show, she said that she lost 100 pounds by spending hours in the dance studio and consuming an organic diet.

The actress also appeared in the series Fat Actress and said that she was simply unable to figure out her diet. In an interview with Today Show, Kirstie Alley said:

“The main thing I realized about myself is I really need to be held accountable for things because I have a tendency to go sort of wild. Food is one of the things where I can go sort of wild’.

Shocking 50 pounds weight loss

After gaining weight again between 2011 and 2015, Kirstie Alley rejoined Jenny Craig as a spokeswoman in 2015 with an aim to lose 30-pound weight gain - and this time, she wanted to lose weight for herself.

The result? The actress lost a whopping 50 pounds and looked incredible as always.

“I do stay active, but I hate the gym. It bore the bejeezus out of me. I'm not a lunging, squatting human, I’ll do things that sound fun like a dance class or yoga, or I’ll walk or run. Sometimes it's just whatever my friends are doing” - Kirstie Alley

Although the actress doesn’t follow any particular diet, she doesn’t eat after 7 pm. In an interview with People magazine, the actress said:“

I can have anything I want. I am just counting the calories.”

Kirstie Alley has maintained her weight successfully. At present, she's simply slaying it with her beauty, physique, and talent.

