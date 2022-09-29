Everything You Need to Know About Kelly Clarkson’s Weight Loss Journey

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, television personality, and author who rose to fame after winning the first season of the most popular singing show, American Idol, in 2002.

The singer has long been the subject of discussion regarding her weight. Media personalities and fans have been quick to troll her for the changes in her shape and size. However, Clarkson has never shied away from talking about her weight.

The Voice Coach has always been vocal about her food choices, body image, and body shaming.

In 2018, the Grammy winner showed off her slimmer figure and once again became the talk of the town. Yes, this beautiful and talented singer lost 37 pounds, making her trollers curious. How did she manage to lose such a drastic amount of weight? What was her weight loss secret?

Fortunately, for everyone wondering how the singer did that, Clarkson isn’t one to hide the details.

Kelly Clarkson’s Weight Loss Journey

It's no secret that Clarkson’s weight has always changed over the years. In an interview on the CMT Music Awards red carpet in 2018, the singer said that she didn’t lose weight in the most conventional way.

Kelly Clarkson didn’t work out

In an interview, when asked whether she exercises and goes to the gym, the singer had a very funny response. She tweeted:

"This is just in .... I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner . . . people say it’s good for your heart. ... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardi'versuswine."

So, what did Kelly Clarkson do to lose weight?

The American Idol winner first revealed her transformation secrets at the CMT Awards in 2018 and credited a book called The Plant Paradox.

She said:

“I read this book, it’s called the Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry, and it might not work for you, but it worked wonders for me. I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter. It is basically about how we cook our food, no pesticides, non-GMO, eating really organic”.

She opted for a completely plant-based diet, and two of her favorite ingredients were almond flour and tapioca.

Weight loss was not on her mind

Although the singer might have lost an amazing 37 pounds after switching up her diet, she said that weight loss wasn’t what motivated her to change her lifestyle. In fact, it was a side effect of her trying to fight another health issue.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Kelly Clarkson said that she had an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem that started in 2006.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really about the weight. For me, it was I am not on my medicine any more”.

The singer has spoken bravely about the criticism she has faced for her weight over the years. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, the “stronger” singer said:

“I was the biggest girl in the American Idol cast. And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big. I’ve kind of always gotten that”.

Over the years, Kelly Clarkson has learned how to ignore hate and gossip.

“Too skinny, too fat, too blonde – so much blah. This is who I am and I am happy. Happy looks different on everyone”, she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

After years of enduring bullying and body-shaming, the singer is now at a place where she's a lot happier and healthier. Most importantly, she's comfortable with her body and is staying true to her positive attitude.

“If you gauge your life on what people think, you are going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone” - Kelly Clarkson said in an interview with Redbook.

She advises that people should concentrate on their own lives, happiness, and health and should be happy with it.

