Everything You Need to Know About Chrissy Metz’s Weight Loss Journey

Chrissy Metz is a Florida-based singer and actress, famous for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s popular drama This is Us. Metz started her acting career in 2005 with some minor roles in television and films, and it was in 2016 that she got her big break in This is Us. She won a Primetime Emmy Award and also got nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for this series.

Like Kate Pearson in the series, Chrissy Metz has struggled with weight problems ever since her childhood and has been very vocal about her ups and downs with weight in real life. She would constantly stress about her struggles off and on-screen with her weight, which eventually led to her losing 100 lbs. Although the actress no longer allows her weight to interfere with her profession, it was undoubtedly, a long and tough journey for her.

Chrissy Metz’s Incredible Weight Loss Journey: What Keeps Her Going?

Her journey can surely inspire women who don’t feel comfortable with their own bodies.

Weight loss struggles since childhood

Metz has suffered from obesity since her childhood. In an interview, she stated that she was born chubby and though she might have been a little thinner when she was active in sports, she was always chubbier than her classmates and friends.

The actress’s mother loved her, but she felt she loved going shopping with her other two sisters who were slim. Though she does not hold any grudges against her mother, these incidents definitely contributed to Metz's body image problems and self-confidence.

She also shared that her friends would eat whatever they wanted to, but she knew that if she ate certain things, she would quickly gain weight. So, she had to be very careful about what she ate.

How did Chrissy Metz connect with Kate Pearson?

Metz’s real struggle with body image and weight matched with her on-screen character Kate.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress said,

“Here was this woman who was actually dealing with weight. Not like, oh my God, I gained a pound. She was a real woman who was really struggling, and all I could think was, oh my God, I am KATE.”

The turning point that motivated Chrissy Metz

Before starring as Kate, Metz’s then agent advised her to lose weight, and the actress did lose 50 pounds only to gain a whopping 100 pounds back. She was suffering from depression and felt like she was eating to feel better, which led to a tremendous weight gain. Metz suffered a panic attack on her 30th birthday and was rushed to the hospital. The incident shook Metz and she then decided to rethink her weight loss strategy.

Chrissy Metz started taking her health seriously and went on a 2000-calorie deficit diet. She started to avoid unhealthy foods and also started walking for 20 minutes every day. These simple weight loss strategies made a huge difference to her mental and physical health and she lost 100 pounds in 5 months.

The actress shared that “people tend to eat more calorie-rich, processed foods than whole foods, and eating more calories in a day than you need or burn off will make you gain weight.”

Although it was not an easy journey for Metz, she progressed happily and stopped focusing on the numbers on the scale. Instead, she started having a positive mindset toward being healthier and more confident as she wanted a fit and healthy body for herself, not limited to a target weight.

In an interview, Metz said that her weight loss journey was painful and there were days when she just wanted to back off, but the goal of reducing those pounds kept her going.

Wrapping Up

Chrissy Metz's incredible weight loss transformation amazed everyone, and it became the talk of the town. In an interview, the actress said that she believes that through the journey of Kate Pearson, Chrissy is gaining confidence and losing weight. And this is what she wants for all women who are struggling.

In an interview with Glamour, Chrissy Metz said, “I’ve had women, older women, average women and teenagers, who say to me 'your role and this show has changed my life.' And that makes all the struggle, all the times when I couldn’t pay my bills, all the times where I was like, 'I can’t do this,' worth it”.

