“Where tf did he get so much money from”: Fans livid as Takeoff murder suspect released on $1 million bond

Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Clark has reportedly been released from prison on a reduced $1 million bond. The move comes after a judge ordered his bond to remain at $1 million despite numerous attempts from his attorneys to reduce it further.

Clark’s bond was initially set at $2 million but was reduced to $1 million after his lawyers argued that the amount was excessive and against the Texas Constitution.

Attorneys fought to get the bond reduced to $300,000 and claimed that the suspect was not at flight risk and did not have assets to cover $1 million for bond. However, the judge denied the request, arguing that Clark was at flight risk.

Following the December 28 hearing, Clark’s attorney Letitia Quinones said that the defense team was “surprised” with the decision:

“Although we respect Judge Hill as well as his decision today, we disagree with it and to be honest we’re very surprised by it.”

The attorney also mentioned that they were confident the bond would be reduced further below $1 million after complying with the conditions for the bond:

“He asked us to find a bail bonding company that would do immediate notification of any violations of the GPS monitoring. We did that.”

She also said that they made a financial affidavit of Clark and turned over his passport card as per the judge’s orders but was “puzzled” when the bond was not reduced to a “reasonable” amount:

“So it just leaves us puzzled what other factors are there other than the high profile nature of this case that would cause the judge not to reduce it to something that is reasonable.”

Patrick Clark was arrested over his alleged involvement in the shooting death of rapper Takeoff. The former’s sudden release from jail left several fans surprised and livid, with many asking how the suspect managed to get a hefty amount for his bond:

Earlier last month, Clark’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his cash bail. The suspect also appeared in court and said he was not financially capable enough to pay for his bond. The judge even granted him $5K in financial aid to build his defense by hiring a private investigator.

Netizens reacts to Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Clark’s release

Takeoff shooting suspect Patrick Clark's release on bond left fans livid (Image via Miya Shay/Twitter)

Patrick Xavier Clark aka “DJ Pat” was arrested on December 1, 2022, on charges of alleged murder exactly a month after Takeoff was shot to death at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Officials alleged that Clark was seen in a video clip shooting on the rapper’s direction during a scuffle over a dice game.

They also claimed that Clark’s fingerprints were found at the crime scene. Reports suggest that Takeoff was an innocent bystander who allegedly got shot during the argument.

Ever since his arrest, Clark’s family members have claimed that he was not Takeoff’s murderer and the narrative surrounding his involvement in the shooting was “false.” Meanwhile, his defense attorney continued to request the court to reduce his bond.

When Clark was finally released from prison on a reduced $1 million bond, several fans of Takeoff were left enraged. Many also took to social media to react to the release:

While reactions continue to pour in online, the judge reportedly did not rule out changing the amount of the bond if new matters were raised by Clark’s attorneys. The suspect is reportedly set to reappear in court in March.

