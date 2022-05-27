Why did Yella Beezy get arrested? Rapper in police custody with bond set at $1 million

On Thursday, Yella Beezy was arrested related to a 2021 a se*ual assault charge. The Collin County, Texas Sheriff’s Office apprehended the rapper a day after a judge issued an arrest warrant, stating bond was held insufficiently.

Also known as Markies Deandre Conway, he is being held on a $1 million bond. He was arrested six months ago on multiple felony charges, including se*ual assault alongside abandoning or endangering a child. He was also accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, classified as a misdemeanor.

Reasons behind Yella Beezy’s arrest

Beezy was arrested for a November 2021 incident where he was charged with felony s*xual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

New details related to the case were revealed a few days later when an unnamed woman claimed that Beezy raped her during a date. Following the claims, Beezy defended himself on social media and said,

“Y’all just gotta stop playing on my name. I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything [that] was going on, but it’s false allegations. Everybody that knows me knows I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain’t no aggressive person. That don’t even fit me, at all…my character. Me and that same thing doesn’t even belong in the same sentence. It doesn’t even sound right coming out of my mouth.”

Speaking about the child endangerment charges, he said that everyone knew he would never harm his kids or put them in danger. He said he would die for them and stated,

“So, the child endangerment doesn’t have anything to do with anything s*xual, for the people who can’t understand…It’s something that happened when they came and arrested me. But I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff. It ain’t got nothing to do with my baby momma.”

He continued and said,

“It ain’t got nothing to do with none of that. All the false narratives. They came and arrested me, but I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff ‘cause my lawyers advised me not to, but I just had to speak out because people got stuff misconstrued.”

Yella Beezy’s legal issues in the past

Yella Beezy was arrested in February 2021 for possession of firearms and was released the same day he was booked. He was then arrested on drug charges in August 2021.

The 30-year-old was previously shot on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville, Texas, in October 2018. His vehicle was fired at 3 times, and he had to be hospitalized. He survived, and the shooter was later found in downtown Dallas.

Beezy has gained recognition for his singles like That’s On Me, Bacc At It Again, Up One, and Goin Through Some Thangs.

