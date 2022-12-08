Patrick Xavier Clark GoFundMe page set up to raise $2 million for Takeoff's alleged murderer

Takeoff's alleged murderer Patrick Xavier Clark’s family recently launched a GoFundMe page to raise $2 million for his cash bail. The suspect was arrested on December 1 and charged for allegedly shooting Takeoff to death outside a Houston Bowling Alley last month.

Clark appeared in court earlier this week and said he was not financially capable of hiring a private investigator. As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Clark asked the judge for $5000 so that he can build his defense after hiring a private investigator.

The filing states that Clark’s family already spent all their finances on his attorney, who agreed to work at a reduced rate for the suspect due to the high profile nature of the case. However, the lawyer mentioned that a P.I. is necessary:

“To properly investigate [Clark's] case and to prepare effectively for trial.”

Clark also reportedly mentioned that he has already identified a private investigator who is ready to work on the case at a reduced rate of $85/hour. Clark’s brother created his GoFundMe page and said that the family will need assistance to prove the accused's innocence.

The fundraiser page also features a photo of Patrick Xavier Clark with a caption on the image that reads:

“A businessman, not a murderer of TakeOff. The narratives are false!”

Reports, however, suggest that Clark is considered a “flight risk” as he was caught with a passport, a large amount of cash, and an airline ticket to Mexico when he was first taken into custody. Law enforcement officials allegedly seized his cash, making him financially unable to afford a private investigator.

Patrick Xavier Clark GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond and will be placed on house arrest if released. He will also be prohibited from possessing firearms or any deadly weapons, and prevented from using marijuana or any controlled substance without a prescription.

He has also been barred from speaking with people like Takeoff's family, J. Prince Jr. and boxer Shakur Stevenson, who were standing close to Takeoff, moments before the fatal shooting.

Defense attorney says Patrick Xavier Clark did not attempt to escape

Officials claimed Patrick Xavier Clark wanted to escape prior to arrest (Image via Miya Shay/Twitter)

On December 1, Houston Police Department arrested Patrick Xavier Clark aka “DJ Pat” for being allegedly involved in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff on November 1.

Detectives alleged that the shooting took over an argument during a dice game, and Takeoff was an innocent bystander who became the victim of the fatal incident. They further claimed that Clark was seen on the video shooting during the scuffle and alleged that his fingerprints were also recovered from the scene:

“The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene. Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID'ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case.”

Officials further said that Patrick Xavier Clark allegedly attempted to flee the country as he was caught with a passport, an airline ticket to Mexico, and a large amount of cash.

During a court appearance, authorities claimed that the suspect obtained a passport and bought tickets to Mexico just two days before his arrest. The suspect’s defense attorney, Letitia Quinones, denied the claims and said:

“That was something that was already pre-planned, and it was counseled before he was arrested. So, I think that's important. He wasn't trying to go anywhere.”

Clark’s attorney has also requested a bond reduction hearing, while his family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his bail.

Another suspect, 16-year-old Cameron Joshua, was also arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon prior to Clark. Although his arrest was unrelated to Takeoff's murder, investigators were allegedly questioning the teenager about the incident.

