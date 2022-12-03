Who is Patrick Xavier Clark? Takeoff murder suspect arrested 

Houston police have arrested the alleged shooter involved in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The tragic murder took place outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Along with arresting the person who is alleged to be the rapper’s shooter, another suspect in the case has also been arrested.

Law enforcement revealed that during a dice game at a bowling alley, the alleged shooter fired at Takeoff at some point. At the venue, the rapper's uncle and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with another person before the shooting. The late-rapper was not involved in the squabble and was said to be an “innocent bystander” who got shot twice- once in the head and the other time in the torso.

The rapper, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, law enforcement announced that they had taken Patrick Xavier Clark into custody. He has since been charged with murder. Houston’s Police Sergeant Michael Burrow revealed that investigators used physical and ballistic evidence and shooting reconstruction to identify the 33-year-old suspect as the “lethal shooter in the case.”

Additionally, Cameron Joshua, a 22-year-old was also charged as a suspect in the case. However, authorities have confirmed that he was not the triggerman. Cameron has been charged with gun possession and could also be deemed a cooperating witness in the case, against Clark.

Cameron Joshua has been arrested following the rapper's death (Image via Houston Police)

Who is Patrick Xavier Clark? DJ Pat arrested as murder suspect in Takeoff’s shooting

Patrick Xavier Clark was popularly called DJ Pat in the Houston club scene. He was an established promoter of The Flame HTX, a strip club. He would often promote the venue on his Instagram page, where he had amassed over 20,000 followers.

In an interview, fellow rapper Jmali revealed that he never thought Clark was violent. The former added that if Clark did not have a gun in his possession on the night of Takeoff’s death, the Messy singer would still be alive.

Jmali said in the interview:

“You could see by the reactions of everyone that we’re shocked because that’s not the type of person [Clark] is… he was about business, not violence.”

Speaking about Clark, he continued:

“Pat was similar to Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business. That’s why this is so surprising to everyone here.”

Clark’s social media accounts did not indicate any signs of him allegedly being involved in a murder. On the day of the shooting, he tweeted- “meet me at the club.”

FollowTheCheck @DJPAT713 Meet me at the club Meet me at the club

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Clark’s bail has been set to one million dollars. Prior to him being arrested, law enforcement discovered that he had applied for an expedited passport. When he was caught, the police found that he had received the passport and had a large sum of money on him.

Prosecutors have requested the judge to place an order that prohibits Clark from speaking to certain members of Takeoff’s family, J. Prince Jr., and his family, Shakur Stevenson, and employees of Stevenson. They have also asked the judge to place Clark on house arrest if he is released on bail.

Poll : 0 votes