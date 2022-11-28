Who is Lil Cam 5th? Prime suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder allegedly arrested on gun possession charges 

American rapper Takeoff, aka Kirshnik Khari Ball, was tragically shot to death earlier this month at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas.

Although the identity of his shooter is yet to be confirmed, teenage rapper Lil Cam 5th was considered to be a prime suspect in the case after a video of him standing beside Ball moments before he was shot surfaced online.

Nearly 20 days after Ball’s death, Lil Cam 5th was reportedly arrested and taken into custody in Houston last week over a felony charge for gun possession or unlawful carrying of a weapon.

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Takeoff’s murder suspect Cameron Joshua (Lil Cam 5th) has been arrested on gun possession JUST IN: Takeoff’s murder suspect Cameron Joshua (Lil Cam 5th) has been arrested on gun possession ‼️ https://t.co/NLYcZS7Ueo

The news of his arrest comes just days after an alleged death hoax mentioned that Lil Cam 5th was shot and killed in Houston by an unidentified man on November 4. However, the 16-year-old has reportedly been in custody at the Harris County jail since his arrest on November 22, per Marca.

The teen rapper was previously arrested on another felony charge in April but was later released on bail. Therefore, his latest arrest warrant reportedly violated the terms of his existing bond.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Takeoff’s murder suspect Lil Cam 5th has been arrested on gun possession by a felon. Takeoff’s murder suspect Lil Cam 5th has been arrested on gun possession by a felon. https://t.co/2b85zInZCz

Reports suggest that officials are questioning Lil Cam 5th over Takeoff’s death despite being arrested for unrelated charges, and the rapper could face more legal trouble if authorities manage to find his connection to the shooting.

What is known about Lil Cam 5th?

Lil Cam 5th, aka Joshua Cameron, is a 16-year-old rapper and member of Mob Ties Records. He reportedly hails from a small town in upstate South Carolina and grew up on the streets of Pendleton.

Not much is known about the teenager’s personal life but he has been associated with Mob Ties, founded by J Prince Jr. He recently made news after being named as one of the alleged suspects in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder.

What happened to Takeoff?

Takeoff was killed in a fatal shooting on November 1 (Image via Getty Images)

On November 1, 2022, Takeoff attended a private party with his fellow Migos rapper and uncle Quavo at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. According to KHOU-11 TV, the former gathered outside the venue after the party with 40 other individuals around 1:00 AM CDT.

Shortly after, an altercation broke out at the venue and was followed by a couple of gunshots. Officials later announced that TakeOff was shot thrice in the torso and head and found dead on the spot.

The rapper’s record label confirmed that he was killed by a “stray bullet.” Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the musician was possibly not the intended target but fell victim to the fatal shooting.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the Migos star died from “penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso into the arm” and authorities officially ruled his death as homicide.

DailyRapFacts @DailyRapFacts Offset shares a message to Takeoff 🕊️



Rest in Peace Takeoff Offset shares a message to Takeoff 🕊️Rest in Peace Takeoff https://t.co/ika4c3sNKo

In addition to Takeoff, Quavo’s business associate, 24-year-old Joshua Washington, and another 23-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports suggest that a nurse who lived near the shooting site rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshots, but the rapper was already dead before her arrival.

