Why did Patrick Xavier Clark ask for $5K? Judge grants financial aid to Takeoff murder suspect

The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, Patrick Xavier Clark, asked for $5000 from the court to hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. Shockingly, however, the court has now granted the suspect the same.

According to NBC News, Clark filed a requisition in Harris County District Court on Monday, where he asked the judges for funds to hire private investigators. As per his lawyers, he is indigent and his family has already exhausted all the finances to pay for his attorneys who have agreed to substantially reduce their rates.

Additionally, the suspect’s motion claimed that a private investigator would be necessary to investigate the matter. The filing also concluded that private investigators are willing to work at a subsidized rate of $85 per hour.

Clark was arrested on December 1, 2022, after police claimed that he was the “lethal shooter” who shot the rapper on November 1, 2022, outside a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Takeoff was a part of the famous hip-hop band, Migos, which was formed by his uncle and cousin, Quavo and Offset. Together, the trio worked on some great hits like Open it up, Deadz and Bad and Boujee.

Court allows only suspect in Takeoff's killing to hire private investigator to help prepare his defense

Patrick Xavier Clark, the only suspect in Takeoff's murder, filed a report that allowed him $5,000 to hire a private investigator. Following this, the court also ordered the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to allow a private investigator to access Clark in jail with a laptop, printer, and audio recording device.

In their report, the Houston Police claimed that Clark was planning to flee the country, as he obtained a passport and tickets to Mexico just before he was apprehended. Patrick’s lawyers claimed that the Mexico trip had nothing to do with Takeoff’s murder, as his trip was preplanned.

Letitia Quinones of Quinones & Associates said:

“That was something that was already pre-planned, and it was canceled before he was arrested. So, I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere.”

He applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

He applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

Was Takeoff killed just after a fistfight ensued in defense of Quavo? New findings related to the murder revealed

As the police are digging deeper into the whole matter, new details were revealed by the authorities on December 9, 2022. The new reports claimed that the shooting took place just after a fistfight ensued in defense of Quavo.

Reports revealed that Quavo was involved in a dice game outside Houston’s 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. He was the one who got into an argument after he lost a huge amount of money to a few individuals. Investigation also revealed that the man who got into the fistfight was Willie Bland and that after the fight, they exchanged a round of gunfire.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz

Houston Police announce 33 year old Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested for the murder of Takeoff

Takeoff’s death came as a shock to the industry as the Hip Hop community loved the artist for his work as a single and with his band as well. At the moment, the police are still investigating the case.

Following this new ruling, fans are now curious to know what the private investigator finds in his investigation of the case.

