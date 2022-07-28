Who is Gena Tew ? Instagram influencer linked to Hip-Hop stars reveals AIDS diagnosis 

Instagram model Gena Tew has been sharing her health journey in recent days, after getting her AIDS diagnosis.

Tew posted a TikTok video just two days ago, where she shared with her followers that she was sick and was almost on the verge of dying before doctors recognized what was wrong with her. While she said that she did not know who might have given her the virus, she revealed that medical practitioners told her that she has been living with it for approximately eight to 10 years.

The social media figure, who has been linked to several A-list hip hop artists like Chris Brown, Nick Cannon, Dave East and Chief Keef, stated that she refuses to expose those who might be at risk.

Explaining the many possible ways in which she might have contracted AIDS, Gena Tew revealed in her most recent video that she had been assaulted a few times while she was homeless and living in New York. She further said:

“I have had a couple free tattoos so it could have been a dirty needle, I don’t know. Do I know any one of those people? No. Did I say anything when those things happened? No. Because I was naive and I was stupid and I was young.”

In her health updates, the influencer also shared that she was unaware of the diagnosis as she had not been tested in the past ten years. From her videos, it seems likely that the influencer caught the virus when she was between the ages of 17 and 19.

How old is Gena Tew? Everything we know about the model

Gena Tew is a 27-year-old influencer who has amassed over 401k followers on TikTok and nearly 20k followers on Instagram. The social media personality is best known for posting fashion and modeling content on social media. She has uploaded a few song covers online as well, including her rendition of Alina Baraz’s Electric and a few other songs by Adele.

Adding to her resume, the influencer had modeled for The Cover Magazine in 2015.

The influencer uploads regularly on her social media platforms. At the time of writing this article, her most recent post had her flaunting her pink hair. The influencer has also been sharing videos about her AIDS diagnosis with her followers.

In recent weeks, Tew revealed that she has lost the ability to walk and has since been wheelchair bound. She also suffered a massive weight loss after the virus attacked her body, and recalled weighing only 65 pounds at one point.

Tew also shared that she is blind in one eye due to the diagnosis. In one of her health updates, she told her followers:

“I got so weak in the first days of knowing I had AIDS… I could barely focus and strained to talk.”

As the influencer continues to share her journey online, followers have flooded her comment section showing support.

