How Scott Hall changed the lives of two children living with HIV/AIDS

On March 14, 2022, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away following complications after undergoing hip surgery. The heartbreaking announcement was made at the start of the WWE RAW broadcast that same night.

The legendary nWo member touched many lives during his life and career, but none more so than Hydeia Broadbent and Tyler Small. Back in 1996, Scott Hall, in his Razor Ramon character, appeared on “The Jerry Springer Show” to surprise the two children.

What was so significant about this meeting was that Hydeia and Tyler were living with HIV/AIDS. At the time, there were still a lot of uncertainties surrounding HIV/AIDS and the details surrounding the illness in children. It was undetermined just how long they would go on to live.

The four-time Intercontinental Champion immediately showcased his support for Hydeia and Tyler by declaring both children to be his "champions" and then gave them his Intercontinental Championship. It was a groundbreaking moment, on such a big platform, and one of the greatest personal moments of Hall's career.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2016, both Hydeia and Tyler, still living life to the fullest, discussed the impact Scott Hall had on them:

"We ended up going to one of the WrestleManias, I believe it was in California, after that, and the family got to meet the wrestlers and hang out with Razor Ramon," Tyler said. "It was definitely a life-changing experience. He gave me the title and I brought it right home and showed all my friends. All the people around town came home to see it and I would let them hold it. They would say, “You’re so lucky!”" (h/t WWE.com)

Hydeia added:

"I think having the support of a public figure that was a big part of such a huge organization set a tone for people to really take the time to educate themselves about HIV/AIDS and to show compassion themselves, especially towards youths. That was really a big step and it was a great move by Razor Ramon for coming out and doing that"

After meeting Scott Hall, what did Hydeia Broadbent and Tyler Small go on to do with their lives?

Tyler Small revealed during the WWE.com interview from 2016, that he is married and has three children, who are all negative for HIV/AIDS. Tyler also disclosed that his son is a fan of pro wrestling.

Hydeia Broadbent has gone on to become an activist for HIV/AIDS. She began her activism when she was six years old and has traveled extensively, both nationally and internationally, to speak to others.

Their meeting with Scott Hall was an encounter they will truly never forget. It will forever remain a key moment in raising awareness surrounding HIV/AIDS.

