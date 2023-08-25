“Never surrender”: Donald Trump shares mugshot in first Tweet in over two years, goes viral online 

Donald Trump was back on X, formerly known as Twitter, in full swing more than two years after he was banned from the social media platform following the Capitol Hills riot in January 2021.

In his first Tweet since the ban, the former president posted his mugshot with a caption as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and “NEVER SURRENDER!" while also sharing a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

The post came hours after Trump surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Georgia over the 2020 election interference case. On Thursday, August 24, Donald Trump was forced to take a mugshot despite managing to evade the embarrassment in three earlier criminal cases against him this year.

Trump, who has a massive fanbase on X, formerly Twitter, was banished after disseminating misinformation over the 2020 election, that culminated in an insurrection at Capitol Hill. Trump, who was banned since the Capitol Hills riot in January 2021, was allowed back on the social media platform after Elon Musk bought the company. However, the former president had refrained from posting until yesterday.

On Thursday, Trump, seemingly irate over the mugshot, took to the social media platform that had served as a bullhorn in his earlier vitriolic rants against the opposition. The former president seemingly posted the image in an effort to criticize the election investigation against him.

Netizens react as Donald Trump returns to Twitter now known as X

In less than a few hours, Donald Trump's mugshot post has garnered more than 26 million views, 48,000 comments and over 495K likes. The numbers are increasing by the second.

The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, appeared to be divided over Trump’s return after two years. While certain netizens appeared over-enthused by the move, with his supporters swarming the page celebrating his return, others used the opportunity to create memes in an attempt to mock him.

Donald Trump is the first president to have a mugshot

On Thursday, August 24, Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to be booked on state charges that he plotted to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump, who agreed to a $200,000 bail, surrendered after a Georgia judge ordered all defendants in the case to surrender before Friday, August 25. Trump is the first president in US history to have a mugshot.

On Monday, August 14, Donald Trump was criminally charged for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Prosecutors accused Trump and his 18 associates/ co-defendants of leading a charge to invalidate the election results despite knowing that he had lost the race.

The indictment stated that the group “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public ofﬁcer, forgery, ﬁling false documents, inﬂuencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury”

﻿The latest case marks the fourth time Trump has been indicted on criminal charges this year.