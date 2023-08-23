Jenna Ellis legal fund raises more than $110,000 as Trump’s former attorney released on bond in election fraud case 

Donald Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis, who is one of 18 defendants named in the election fraud case, was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday, August 22. A Fulton County Superior Court judge set the bond days after Ellis launched the GiveSendGo fundraising campaign to raise money for her legal fund after she was indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

Ellis posted a link to her crowdfunding campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, August 15, with a quote from attorney Mike Melito, who is supposedly representing her in the case. The page has raised more than $110,000, in the week since it was created. The page read:

"Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law. Help her fight back and stand for the truth!"

Jenna Ellis slams Donald Trump over refusal to pay her legal fees

Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, appeared to have severed ties with the former president in the wake of the indictment in the Georgia election interference case. Ellis is accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election’s results in the state of Georgia.

According to the indictment, Ellis was part of a group led by Trump that organized a false slate of Electoral College votes in favor of her client despite knowing that the former president had lost the election in one of the swing states by more than 11,000 votes.

Shortly after she was named as one of 18 co-defendants in the indictment Ellis criticized Trump's MAGA Inc. political action committee (PAC) for not funding her defense in the case. In a statement on X formerly known as Twitter Ellis, wrote:

"I was reliably informed Trump isn't finding any of us who are indicted. Would this change if he becomes the nominee?"

She added:

"Why then, not now? I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn't MAGA, Inc. funding everyone's defense?"

Ellis has also become a strong supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary.

Jenna Ellis was censured for spreading disinformation about the 2020 election

On Monday, August 14, Donald Trump was criminally charged for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Prosecutors Charged Trump and his 18 associates, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Jenna Ellis. The Indictment accused Trump and his associates of leading a charge to invalidate the election results after they did not accept that the former president lost the race.

The indictment stated that the group “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public ofﬁcer, forgery, ﬁling false documents, inﬂuencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury”

Ellis was indicted months after she was censured by Colorado legal officials for repeating false statements about the 2020 presidential election. In March 2023, Ellis admitted that she made “misrepresentations” on television and Twitter during Trump’s desperate and aggressive bid to stay in power after he lost the election to Biden in 2020.