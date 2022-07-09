“Who is Jenna Ellis?”: Simone Biles hits out at Donald Trump’s Lawyer for calling her a ‘loser’ and ‘selfish quitter’

In the most recent Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021 instead of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simone Biles made headlines by backing out of a few events. The star gymnast cited mental health concerns before not participating in several events she was scheduled to compete in.

There was an outpouring of support for the athlete who made an incredibly difficult decision, but there was an equal amount of backlash for her choice. Biles still hasn't gotten out from under all the criticism thrown at her.

One person who recently continued criticizing Biles was Jenna Ellis, one of Donald Trump's lawyers. She's a contributor to Newsmax and is self-proclaimed as 'America's Lawyer' in her Twitter bio.

The Olympian had just a few words in response to Ellis calling her out.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles angry buni 🤬 @theangriestbuni Jenna Ellis calling Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles losers is fucking comedic gold.



Especially since those two women have 9 Olympic medals and all Ellis will be known for is Rudy Giuliani’s fart recipient. Jenna Ellis calling Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles losers is fucking comedic gold. Especially since those two women have 9 Olympic medals and all Ellis will be known for is Rudy Giuliani’s fart recipient. who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone twitter.com/theangriestbun… who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone twitter.com/theangriestbun…

She and fellow American athlete Megan Rapinoe were both recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The gymnast became the youngest living recipient of one of the highest civilian honors America has to offer.

Simone Biles and Jenna Ellis' Twitter conflict

The two have gone back and forth on Twitter and it appears that this tweet from Ellis is what started it all.

Jenna Ellis @JennaEllisEsq Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.

Ellis is unhappy with President Joe Biden's decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to those two athletes specifically, calling them (and the President) "losers."

The lawyer doubled down on the initial insult, saying that Biles was a "selfish quitter." Ellis, who is perhaps most well-known for representing former President Donald Trump in his unsuccessful bid to overturn his election loss, called the decision "a mockery of everything solemn."

Jenna Ellis @JennaEllisEsq Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 @smc429 Why did Jenna Ellis call Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe "losers"🤬 Why did Jenna Ellis call Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe "losers"🤬 Because Biles is a selfish quitter and Rapinoe is a boorish unAmerican bully. They’re losers, not role models. Biden is making a mockery of everything solemn, like the presidential medal of freedom. twitter.com/smc429/status/… Because Biles is a selfish quitter and Rapinoe is a boorish unAmerican bully. They’re losers, not role models. Biden is making a mockery of everything solemn, like the presidential medal of freedom. twitter.com/smc429/status/…

The athlete has largely ignored Ellis, despite the latter's attempts to get her attention.

Simone Biles stepping away from Olympic events

The four-time gold medalist decided to step away from competition during the Olympics in July. She had qualified for all four event finals that she was participating in.

She was even expected to win gold in at least three of them. In the all-around, the gymnast was looking to defend her title from 2016.

Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics: Day 11

The mental health strain on Biles was too much and she decided it would be in everyone's best interest for her to step down. USA Gymnastics released a statement in support of her decision, saying:

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Since then, she's remained a role model for those potentially struggling with mental health issues and a punching bag for those upset that she left her team at the last minute.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far