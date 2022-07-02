“I’m going to the f*****g White House” – Megan Rapinoe reacts to news of becoming first footballer to receive United States’ highest civilian honor

United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) star Megan Rapinoe has become the first footballer, male or female to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest civilian honour in the United States of America, and Rapinoe will receive it on 7 July from US President Joe Biden.

Rapinoe has been an inspiration both on and off the field. The 36-year-old has been a huge advocate for LGBTQ rights, racial equality and other social issues in society. The USMNT international was recently quite outspoken about the US Supreme Court's decision regarding abortion rules.

Due to her tremendous work as an activist and as a player, she'll now receive the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom from the US President. Rapinoe has said that the award is a collective effort and does not just belong to her. At a press conference, Rapinoe said (as quoted by Goal):

"I hope I’m doing right by everyone and making everyone proud. I hope everyone who’s ever played for this team or been into a camp or even got one call-up understands that this is for all of us, it’s not just for one player.”

At the end of the press conference, Rapinoe turned towards the camera and added:

"You guys, I’m going to the f*cking White House."

Rapinoe also recollects the moment she received a call from the White House about her receiving the honour. She said (via Goal):

“In that moment I spoke to the President, I was, and still am, totally overwhelmed."

She added:

"I am humbled and truly honored to be chosen for this award by President Biden and feel as inspired and motivated as ever to continue this long history of fighting for the freedoms of all people."

Megan Rapinoe has been one of the finest female footballers of current era

Rapinoe has been an icon for women's football in the United States. The 36-year-old midfielder has been capped 189 times by the USWNT, bagging 62 goals and 72 assists.

She has played a key role in bringing international success to the American women's team. Rapinoe has been part of two Women's World Cup-winning squads - in 2015 and 2019. She scored in the 2019 final against the Netherlands and was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

-- "This is a moment where we can all take a moment to celebrate just how far we've come, and understanding we have a very long way to go."-- @mPinoe "This is a moment where we can all take a moment to celebrate just how far we've come, and understanding we have a very long way to go."-- @mPinoe

Rapinoe also won the Ballon d'Or Feminin and the The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019. At club level, she currently plays for OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

