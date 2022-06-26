"It will completely exacerbate so many of the existing inequalities" - Megan Rapinoe slams US abortion ruling, calls it "sad and cruel"

United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) star Megan Rapinoe has opened up on the US Supreme Court's decision regarding the abortion ruling. Earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court removed constitutional protection for women who seek abortions in the country.

This decision has not gone down well with the general public in the USA and around the world. Rapinoe, who has been quite outspoken on human-rights issues, has criticised the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Rapinoe said that the decision provides more injustice to women in society, adding that it would further many existing inequalities. The 36-year-old said (via Sky Sports):

"It's hard to put into words how sad a day this is for me personally, for my teammates, for all of the people who are out there who this is going to affect. It will completely exacerbate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country. It doesn't keep one single person safer; it doesn't keep one single child safer, certainly, and it does not keep women safer."

She added:

"We know that the lack of abortion does not stop people having abortions; it stops people from having safe abortions. I would encourage people to understand all of the different aspects that overturning Roe v Wade will have on everyone in the entire country. I just can't understate how sad and how cruel this is."

The USWNT also issued a statement regarding the abortion ruling, which can be seen below:

Rapinoe is not the only sporting star to open up on the US Supreme Court's decision. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton also took to social media to voice his displeasure about the controversial decision.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most renowned names in women's football

Megan Rapinoe during the Washington Spirit vs OL Reign game

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most successful female footballers of her generation. The 36-year-old primarily plays as a left winger. Rapinoe has amassed 187 caps for the USWNT, bagging 62 goals and 71 assists.

She currently plays club football for OL Reigns in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. Rapinoe is the 2019 Ballon d'Or Feminin and also won 'The Best FIFA Women's Player' award in the same year.

Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe I don’t know if this is happening already, but I would love to see a #metoo style viral moment for ALL THE MEN who have benefitted from abortions as well. Idk #MENTOO #ItsNotJustWomen . Open to ideas. I don’t know if this is happening already, but I would love to see a #metoo style viral moment for ALL THE MEN who have benefitted from abortions as well. Idk #MENTOO #ItsNotJustWomen. Open to ideas.

Rapinoe was twice part of the USWNT team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019. She scored in the 2019 final against the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe has also won two Olympic Gold Medals for her country - London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far