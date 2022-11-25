Former tennis professional Martina Navratilova slammed Jenna Ellis for her controversial statement on the mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Ellis is a former lawyer for former US President Donald Trump. She is also a former deputy district attorney in Weld County, Colorado and a former assistant professor of legal studies at Colorado Christian University.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, The Jenna Ellis Show, the attorney discussed the Club Q shooting victims on the program. She claimed that there was no indication that they were Christians. Leaping the bounds of ignominy, she went on to add that the people who died are now burning in hell.

“The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation.”

"The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation."

The 59-time Grand Slam winner, across singles and doubles, reacted to Ellis' vile take and expressed her disappointment at the supposed preaching of Christianity. Martina Navratilova stated that she would be happy to leave if that was the way to practice Christianity.

"If this is Christianity, get me out of here!!!," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

The 59-time Grand Slam winner, across singles and doubles, reacted to Ellis' vile take and expressed her disappointment at the supposed preaching of Christianity. Martina Navratilova stated that she would be happy to leave if that was the way to practice Christianity.

"If this is Christianity, get me out of here!!!," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

Martina Navratilova heaps praise on Iga Swiatek for speaking out against Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski

Former tennis ace Martina Navratilova recently took to Twitter to applaud World No.1 Iga Swiatek for taking a stand against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, president of the Polish Tennis Association.

Skrzypczynski, a former tennis instructor, was accused of abusing his ex-wife and molesting underage players. Swiatek took a stand by voicing her opinion on the issue and expressing her concern about the victims' mental health. Martina Navratilova appreciated the Pole for taking the stand.

Swiatek, in a blistering attack on Skrzypczynski, said:

“Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries and strength, I have at the moment to support people who suffer, or encourage you to do something, like taking care of your mental health. When it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is being sensitive to victims."

The Pole went on:

“I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline and in everyday life. That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. I hope governing bodies will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with. The matter is too serious and it’s about people’s life and health.” .

