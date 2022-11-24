What did Jenna Ellis say? Donald Trump's former lawyer blasted for warped take on Club Q shooting 

Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis came under fire for her disturbing statement about the recent mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five dead and 19 injured.

The attorney took to Wednesday's episode of her podcast, The Jenna Ellis Show, to discuss what she described as “the left’s narrative” that supposedly alleges that “Christians hate homos*xual and transgender individuals” and their “hate led to the shooting.”

Eric Hananoki @ehananoki After calling the Club Q shooting "tragic," Jenna Ellis said yesterday that "even more tragic" is that the victims, "assuming" "that they had not accepted the truth of the Gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus ... they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation."

In the description of the podcast, Ellis also took a dig at the left and questioned their protest against the shooting by comparing the murder of LGBTQ+ victims to abortion:

“Why aren’t leftists as angry at the murder of unborn children as they are the murder of LGBTQ people?”

During the podcast, Jenna Ellis spoke about the Club Q shooting victims and claimed that there was no evidence that they were Christians. She went on to say that the individuals who lost their lives are now burning in hell, stating:

“The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation.”

Ellis’ comments sparked major outrage on social media and netizens immediately called out the lawyer online for her choice of words and thoughts.

Twitter reacts to Jenna Ellis’ remarks on Club Q mass shooting victims

Netizens slammed Jenna Ellis for her controversial take on Club Q shooting victims (Image via Getty Images)

On Saturday, November 19, a deadly shooting at Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q, left five people dead and nearly 20 injured. The accused gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich has been taken into custody and charged with hate crimes.

The shooting sparked major concern among the LGBTQ+ community and prompted people to condemn the rise of anti-queer sentiments.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: Trump attorney Jenna Ellis says that the Club Q mass shooting victims are burning in hell from "eternal damnation" and "reaping the consequences" because "there is no evidence" that they were "Christians."

As the community continued to mourn the loss of innocent lives, former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis faced mass criticism for claiming that the victims were not Christians and saying they would now suffer in “eternal damnation.”

She further argued that people should talk more about the souls of the victims rather than their bodies and stated that the deceased are now eternally separated from Christ.

“Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

Several social media users also took to Twitter to slam Ellis for her remarks:

Aditya ☮️🇺🇦 @thepeacetweeter Jenna Ellis thinks the people who got shot and killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs deserved to get shot and killed because "there is no evidence they're Christians, or they accepted the truth".



MAGAs are the Nazis of 21st Century, there are no two ways about it. Jenna Ellis thinks the people who got shot and killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs deserved to get shot and killed because "there is no evidence they're Christians, or they accepted the truth". MAGAs are the Nazis of 21st Century, there are no two ways about it.

[email protected] @cmclymer Jenna Ellis is not playing a character. She is not pandering. She truly hates LGBTQ people, and she wants us to burn in hell. She has no qualms gleefully pointing this out when LGBTQ people are murdered.



So, why exactly are her relationships with GOP officials not scrutinized? Jenna Ellis is not playing a character. She is not pandering. She truly hates LGBTQ people, and she wants us to burn in hell. She has no qualms gleefully pointing this out when LGBTQ people are murdered.So, why exactly are her relationships with GOP officials not scrutinized?

Christian Nightmares @ChristnNitemare Jenna Ellis is an idiotic, insensitive monster...

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman



Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman This. Is. Madness.

Mrs. Betty Bowers @BettyBowers Jenna Ellis, the type of mean-spirited, sanctimonious "Christian" who thinks Jesus will torture YOU for never saying you followed him—but will reward HER for lying about following him.

Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast This is truly atrocious and deeply wrong

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ @JennaEllisEsq Imagine using the release of photos of those killed in a hate fueled mass shooting to attack trans people even more. You want to deny them dignity even in death. You are such a sick, vile person.

Howard ✡ @HowardA_AtLaw It turns out Jenna Ellis isn't just one of the worst attorneys in the country, she's also one of the worst all-around people

John Pavlovitz @johnpavlovitz Professed Christians like @JennaEllisEsq @MattWalshBlog have spent the week intentionally harming loved ones of the victims of the Colorado shooting by doubling down on their dangerous anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, knowing how many people that places in harm's way. Sick, loveless people.

Rich from Cali 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @_Peace_Love_US Yes or No, Jenna Ellis needs to Apologize to the entire LGBTQ community?

As reactions continue to pour in online, Jenna Ellis maintained her stance on the situation and argued that people are criticizing her statement only to have an excuse for calling her "silly names."

Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 @JennaEllisEsq The leftists are outraged that I said there is no biblical evidence the victims of the Club Q shooting (or the shooter) were Christians.



Why do you care whether or not they believed in a God and a religion you hate?



You don't, it's fake—just an excuse to call me silly names.

The private lawyer who sided with Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election has long been known for her anti-LGBTQ+ stance. She previously landed in hot waters after comparing LGBTQ+ relationships to monkey pox in a social media post.

Here's the post in question:

Back in 2017, the attorney reportedly made a Facebook post saying members of the LGBTQ+ community are committing “sin” even if they are “nice, wise people, or misunderstood, or mean”:

“Sin is always sin, even if nice people commit it.”

Similarly, in 2016, she said that the response to the tragic mass shooting in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ Pulse nightclub should not be about advocating LGBTQ+ rights:

“The Orlando shooting was absolutely terrible and tragic. But the response to this tragedy should not be embracing and advocating for gay rights.”

Prior to her latest comments on the Club Q mass shooting victims, Jenna Ellis also called out the Colorado Springs Police Department for including pronouns for each of the victims while sharing their identities.

