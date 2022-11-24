What did Jenna Ellis say? Donald Trump's former lawyer blasted for warped take on Club Q shooting 

Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis came under fire for her disturbing statement about the recent mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five dead and 19 injured.
The attorney took to Wednesday's episode of her podcast, The Jenna Ellis Show, to discuss what she described as “the left’s narrative” that supposedly alleges that “Christians hate homos*xual and transgender individuals” and their “hate led to the shooting.”
In the description of the podcast, Ellis also took a dig at the left and questioned their protest against the shooting by comparing the murder of LGBTQ+ victims to abortion:
“Why aren’t leftists as angry at the murder of unborn children as they are the murder of LGBTQ people?”
During the podcast, Jenna Ellis spoke about the Club Q shooting victims and claimed that there was no evidence that they were Christians. She went on to say that the individuals who lost their lives are now burning in hell, stating:
“The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation.”
Ellis’ comments sparked major outrage on social media and netizens immediately called out the lawyer online for her choice of words and thoughts.
Twitter reacts to Jenna Ellis’ remarks on Club Q mass shooting victims
On Saturday, November 19, a deadly shooting at Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q, left five people dead and nearly 20 injured. The accused gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich has been taken into custody and charged with hate crimes.
The shooting sparked major concern among the LGBTQ+ community and prompted people to condemn the rise of anti-queer sentiments.
As the community continued to mourn the loss of innocent lives, former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis faced mass criticism for claiming that the victims were not Christians and saying they would now suffer in “eternal damnation.”
She further argued that people should talk more about the souls of the victims rather than their bodies and stated that the deceased are now eternally separated from Christ.
“Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ.”
Several social media users also took to Twitter to slam Ellis for her remarks:
As reactions continue to pour in online, Jenna Ellis maintained her stance on the situation and argued that people are criticizing her statement only to have an excuse for calling her "silly names."
The private lawyer who sided with Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election has long been known for her anti-LGBTQ+ stance. She previously landed in hot waters after comparing LGBTQ+ relationships to monkey pox in a social media post.
Here's the post in question:
Back in 2017, the attorney reportedly made a Facebook post saying members of the LGBTQ+ community are committing “sin” even if they are “nice, wise people, or misunderstood, or mean”:
“Sin is always sin, even if nice people commit it.”
Similarly, in 2016, she said that the response to the tragic mass shooting in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ Pulse nightclub should not be about advocating LGBTQ+ rights:
“The Orlando shooting was absolutely terrible and tragic. But the response to this tragedy should not be embracing and advocating for gay rights.”
Prior to her latest comments on the Club Q mass shooting victims, Jenna Ellis also called out the Colorado Springs Police Department for including pronouns for each of the victims while sharing their identities.