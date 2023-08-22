Who is Tracy Fiorenza? Plainfield Illinois woman arrested for threatening Donald Trump and son Barron

A Plainfield, Illinois woman Tracy Fiorenza, was arrested on Monday, August 21, for sending emails threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron.

Tracy Fiorenza, a 41-year-old woman from Plainfield, Illinois, was accused of sending emails to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, in May and June, threatening to kill the former president and his son Barron.

Fiorenza was charged in federal court with one count of transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce on Monday afternoon.

Tracy Fiorenza allegedly graduated from Roosevelt University

Court documents cited by News Week revealed Tracy Fiorenza first emailed the headmaster of a Palm Beach County school on May 21 and threatened to shoot Donald Trump and his son in the face. The email read:

"I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

Authorities said that alarms were raised after she emailed the headmaster a second time in June and told him that she would shoot the father-son duo in the face and claim self-defense.

"I am going to slam a bullet in Baron (sic) Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

Shortly after, the secret service met Foirenza on June 14 and interviewed her regarding the emails. During an interview, Fiorenza reportedly confessed to agents that she intentionally wrote and sent those emails from her home in Plainfield. The document stated:

"Based upon the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probably cause to believe that FIORENZA did knowingly and willfully make threats via commercial email to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the persons of the former President of the United States and a member of the immediate family of a former President."

Per a Facebook account that appeared to belong to the suspect, Tracy Fiorenza, who went to Carl Sandburg High School, described herself as an artist based out of Plainfield, Illinois. Fiorenza, who studied History, Afro-American Studies, Psychology, and Secondary Education at Roosevelt University, was employed as a teacher at multiple schools.

Per the Facebook page, Fiorenza was listed as a former Special Education Resource Teacher at William R. Harper High School and U.S. History Teacher at Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy.

The Suspect’s last known employment was serving as a Social Studies Teacher at Chicago Public Schools before she was fired in 2020. However, CBS News reported that CPS would not confirm if Fiorenza was employed at the school.

Foirenza’s last Facebook post appeared to be riddled with conspiracy theories where she alleged that Trump was part of a Hollywood cult that abused kids. The post read:

“Please arrest the Trump family Hollywood paedophile ring in the Arts! MOST of the contact is through electronic means with psychotronic weaponry and advanced technology such as V2K. Director Cheatle took money and participated in the Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts with Taylor Swift. Celebrities participate in the Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts in exchange for airtime in the mainstream media and money!”

Foirenza also made several anti-Trump posts on her page, including many that referenced the Illuminati.