What did Donald Trump say about Jack Smith’s wife? Former president rips into prosecutor after court appearance

Former president Donald Trump made his first appearance in Miami court on Tuesday, June 13, where he was charged in an investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, which began in November 2022, resulted in Trump's indictment on 37 counts, including mishandling classified documents, obstructing the investigation, obfuscating statements and willfully concealing documents.

Per ABC News, Trump has been Charged With 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

On Tuesday, shortly after pleading not guilty to a 37-count indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump, in a vitriolic speech from his Bedminster, New Jersey property, unleashed a barrage of insults directed at the prosecutor and his wife Katy Chevigny, a documentary filmmaker known for Becoming, a 2020 documentary about Michelle Obama.

Donald Trump calls Jack Smith's wife an "Uncontrollable Trump Hater"

On Tuesday, shortly after making his court appearance, Donald Trump slammed the indictment against him, saying that the investigation was nothing but an ‘evil’ abuse of power in the country.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch."

Trump while doggedly maintaining that he had rights to the classified documents, went on to allege that he was being politically persecuted. Moments later, Trump ramped up his attack against the special counsel in the investigation, Jack Smith calling him a “deranged lunatic,” a “thug,” and a “raging and uncontrolled Trump hater,” who excels at "political hit jobs."

Trump then tore into Smith’s wife, calling her an "Uncontrolled Trump Hater" who produced Michelle Obama’s “puff piece.”

“He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. This is the guy I’ve got.”

Donald Trump says, Mike Pence also had Classified documents in his house

Trump then said that that the Justice Department made the right move by sparing former Vice President Mike Pence from the charges in the classified documents probe while pointing out the VP also had Classified documents in his house.

"He totally exonerated Mike Pence. I'm happy about that. Mike did nothing wrong, but he happened to have classified documents in his house."

The recent attack against an attorney isn't the first time Donald Trump has gone against a lead prosecutor in a case. Trump is known to attack judges and prosecutors who investigate his cases.

In April, Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of insults against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his wife after he was indicted in a crime related to a “hush money” payment to an adult film actress while he was running for the presidency in 2016.

