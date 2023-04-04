What did Donald Trump say about Alvin Bragg's wife? Former President tears into attorney on Truth Social

Last week, Donald Trump became the first president in history to face criminal charges after he was indicted following an investigation by District attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Trump was indicted in a crime related to a “ hush money” payment to an adult film actress while he was running for the presidency in 2016.

In the lead-up to his indictment and after, Manhattan DA Alvin Braggs attracted widespread admiration and derision from people across the board, including Donald Trump. The latter has now gone on the offensive against the attorney and his wife, who has been a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency.

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets BREAKING: Donald Trump will be criminally charged Tuesday with 34 FELONY counts — not misdemeanors — but will be spared handcuffs and a mug shot. BREAKING: Donald Trump will be criminally charged Tuesday with 34 FELONY counts — not misdemeanors — but will be spared handcuffs and a mug shot. 🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump will be criminally charged Tuesday with 34 FELONY counts — not misdemeanors — but will be spared handcuffs and a mug shot. https://t.co/DfQc9rDbHX

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Trump ramped up his attack against Alvin Bragg, targetting the Manhattan attorney's wife in a vitriolic rant on his social media app Truth Social.

The 49-year-old Manhattan DA’s wife, Jamila Ponton Bragg, has been quite active in the Donald Trump investigation, often criticizing the former president in her tweets.

Donald Trump calls Alvin Bragg a psychopath who is motivated by political reasons

A day after Trump was indicted, in an all-caps post, Trump tore into Alvin Bragg and called him out for his “soft on crime” stance in New York City, citing crime statistics that, according to the former president, allegedly showed violence has spiked since the bail reform.

Trump then laid into Bragg’s wife, stating that at least the attorney can tell his “trump hating wife” that he is prosecuting the “most famous” president of the United States.

"NEW CRIME STATISTICS ARE OUT IN MANHATTAN, THE PLACE REIGNED OVER BY RADICAL LEFT, SOROS BACKED, DISTRICT ATTORNEY—ALVIN BRAGG. THE NUMBERS ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER....BUT, AT LEAST HE CAN TELL HIS TRUMP HATING WIFE AND FRIENDS THAT HE IS GOING AFTER THE VERY SUCCESSFUL 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. MAGA!"

This is not the first time Trump has gone after Manhattan attorney Alvin Bragg, who revived the old case against Trump. The former president was first accused during his presidency of making illegal payments during the presidential election.

Shortly after Bragg’s reopened the investigations, Trump went on to Truth Social and called the attorney a psychopath who was motivated by political reasons.

According to a recent report, Trump has reportedly vowed to escalate his verbal assault against Braggs.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Donald Trump will reportedly be charged with 34 felony counts.



Leaking this information is a felony itself.. Donald Trump will reportedly be charged with 34 felony counts.Leaking this information is a felony itself.. https://t.co/AQKJxc5Rbv

The Guardian, citing sources close to the former president, purported that over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump had allegedly said that he would politically “rough ’em up”.

On the heels of Trump's attack against Bragg on Sunday, former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told NBC that Trump should proceed with caution after facing indictment on criminal charges.

"I was disturbed to hear the former president speak in the way he spoke about the District Attorney Bragg and even the trial court in the past week."

Vance said that Trump’s volatile attacks on the Manhattan prosecutor could potentially land him in more legal trouble.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday to surrender after the indictment.

Poll : 0 votes