What happened to Adrienne Arrington? Pennsylvania woman dies in officer-involved shooting

A 39-year-old woman named Adrienne Arrington was killed in a police shooting on February 24, 2023, in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood. According to cops, Arrington pointed a gun at the officers, which prompted them to shoot her.

Police were responding to a call in the neighborhood after someone reported a suspicious person in the area. Authorities found Adrienne Arrington in an abandoned residence, from where she started shooting at the officers. That was when the responding officers reportedly fired back, killing the 39-year-old woman. The homicide is currently an ongoing investigation, and the same has been confirmed in a press release by the Allegheny County Police.

Adrienne Arrington, 39-y/o Black woman, executed by SWAT in mental health crisis in Pittsburgh, PA

Adrienne Arrington was killed in an alleged police shooting on Friday in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

On Friday, a 39-year-old female suspect died after police opened fire at her. Based on the reports, she pointed a pistol at the cops and began shooting, after which they shot back at her. According to Allegheny County Police, the responding officers were addressing a call to report a suspicious person in the neighborhood shortly after 3 pm local time. The police said:

“Responding officers spoke with a complainant who directed them to an abandoned house. The officers observed a woman inside the house. The woman began shooting at officers.”

They further added:

“The woman exited the residence with a pistol raised at officers. Officers fired at the woman and she was fatally wounded. She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The dead woman was identified as 39-year-old Adrienne Arrington by the county medical examiner. She was reportedly alone in the house during the shooting.

According to Adrienne Arrington’s cousin, Musa James, she was supposedly having “a mental breakdown” and intended to cause no harm to anyone:

“She was suffering a mental breakdown, and they probably didn’t try to defuse the situation. She was my favorite big cousin. I remember going to her house for snacks as a kid her doing my hair, even watching my kids from time to time. She was someone you could call on.”

The statement further continued:

“My heart is so broken. The neighbors knew she went there from time to time, and she even slept on the back porch. Mental health is real, and she didn't deserve death. They shot to kill. She probably had the gun because of where the house was located, and it is abandoned. She wasn't trying to harm anyone.”

James also claimed that Arrington was mourning her mother and brother’s death. Moreover, the abandoned house in the neighborhood where she was last seen was reportedly her place to mourn the loss.

Police are currently investigating the case, urging the public to come forward if they possess any information regarding the incident. Furthermore, the matter is being investigated by the authories to see if the shooting took place in accordance with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police protocol.

No additional details about the woman or the shooting have yet been released by law enforcement officials.

