WATCH: Video shows man throwing Molotov cocktail into Philadelphia neighborhood homes

On Thursday, December 15, Philadelphia authorities arrested Jason Mattis, 49, on allegations that he threw Molotov cocktails into multiple homes in the North Eastern sections of the city.

As per ABC, the first two attacks occurred in Tacony, Philadelphia, on June 30, 2022, when Jason Mattis threw Molotov cocktails at two homes. The third attack was carried out on July 1, 2022. Mattis reportedly fled the scene after the occupants of the home attempted to confront him.

In footage of one of the incidents, Jason Mattis can allegedly be seen standing by his car as he lights up a Molotov cocktail. The suspect lobs the Molotov cocktail in the direction of a home, before then getting into his car and driving away. No one was injured in the incidents.

The criminal history of the Philadelphia arson suspect

The Pennsylvania US Attorney's Office reported that Mattis has been charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison, a three-year supervised release period, a $750000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

Chief @mills1305 @6abc Arrested?? He should have been Hung on a street light on spot. #DoneAndDone @6abc Arrested?? He should have been Hung on a street light on spot. #DoneAndDone

As per the Attorney's office, ATF officers investigated the devices used in the Philadelphia arsons and stated that the weapons used in the attack were incendiary bombs.

"ATF examined evidence left at each scene and determined that the weapons allegedly used by the defendant were incendiary bombs as that term is defined under federal law."

Einstein1893 @mycopara1904

The only thing I can say is ONLY U CAN GUARANTEE YOUR SAFETY IN MURDERDELPHIA

OWN LEGALLY, PRACTICE OFTEN AND HAVE PLENTY OF AMMO @GLFOP Criminal felons don't go 2 prison, they get released only 2 commit more crimes.The only thing I can say is ONLY U CAN GUARANTEE YOUR SAFETY IN MURDERDELPHIAOWN LEGALLY, PRACTICE OFTEN AND HAVE PLENTY OF AMMO @GLFOP Criminal felons don't go 2 prison, they get released only 2 commit more crimes.The only thing I can say is ONLY U CAN GUARANTEE YOUR SAFETY IN MURDERDELPHIA OWN LEGALLY, PRACTICE OFTEN AND HAVE PLENTY OF AMMO

While the suspect's motivations for the spate of arson attacks remain unknown, he has a history of violence. In 2003, he was convicted of attempted murder. In 2019, he was convicted of retail theft in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after he was reportedly arrested in a shoplifting incident.

Philadelphia arson attacks

The recent Tacony incident comes on the heels of two other high profile arson attacks in Philadelphia. On June 23, 2022, 36-year-old homeless woman Alyssa Morales had her face disfigured in a brutal attack after she was assaulted in a park.

Klaus Arminius @Klaus_Arminius ‘She’ll Never Have The Face She Was Born With': Alyssa’s Mother



Another group of teenagers found the victim laying next to her burning clothes, and dialed 911. Morales suffered extensive burns and is now in a medically induced coma.



Police haven’t classed this as hate crime. ‘She’ll Never Have The Face She Was Born With': Alyssa’s MotherAnother group of teenagers found the victim laying next to her burning clothes, and dialed 911. Morales suffered extensive burns and is now in a medically induced coma.Police haven’t classed this as hate crime.

On November 15, 35-year-old Kyle Halls was implicated in a firebombing on Temple University, after the suspect allegedly flung incendiary devices at a town house.

While the firebombing cases are unrelated, all three attacks have left authorities confused about the alleged motivations of the perpetrators. In the case of Alyssa Morales, it is believed that the victim had gotten into a fight with a man and a woman.

As per the New York Post, however, the victim's mother questioned the barbaric lengths the suspects went to over an altercation.

She said:

“I’m sad, I’m broken, I’m angry, so angry. I just want to know who did this … Who could possibly do it?”

As per The Post, in all three cases, Philadelphia authorities have suspected that mental health issues may have played a role.

Poll : 0 votes