Who is Jamila Ponton Bragg? All about Alvin Bragg’s wife and family as the Manhattan DA criminally charges Donald Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made headlines after he charged former president Donald Trump. The charges are in connection to a 2016 case where Trump allegedly paid a lump sum amount to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their affair a secret. The 49-year-old Manhattan DA is married to Jamila Ponton Bragg.

Jamila, who is reportedly from Pittsburgh, shares two children with Alvin Bragg. The DA met his wife at Harvard University while he was pursuing a law degree and she was getting a post-graduate degree in education.

According to Jamila’s LinkedIn profile, she was the project director at Girls Incorporated, a non-profit organization in New York. The New York Times reported that Jamila got married to Alvin Bragg back when she was involved with the organization and was 29 years old. She has also been quite active in the Trump investigation, where she would retweet many posts on Twitter.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's wife, Jamila, graduated from Duke University in 1999

Jamila Ponton Bragg, Alvin's wife, is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was getting her master’s degree in education at Harvard University when Alvin was studying law, and that was where they met.

Jamila graduated from Duke University in 1999, and her mother was a teacher in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. She is also the founder of JamRock Productions, LLC. It is a theater production company that primarily focuses on works related to women. According to the American Theater, Ponton Bragg was named “the winner of the 2022 Prince Fellowship” in July 2022. The site further said,

“[The fellowship was] originally created by legendary producer Harold Prince, are designed to empower a new generation of creative producers in the development of their chosen project.”

Deejo @Deejo53513317 Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's wife Jamila P. Bragg has been leaking inside information to the media during the Trump grand jury.



HERE IS HER Twitter, where she often retweets her leaked stories. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's wife Jamila P. Bragg has been leaking inside information to the media during the Trump grand jury.HERE IS HER Twitter, where she often retweets her leaked stories. https://t.co/kgqdOmA2Zs

David Stone, who is a Prince Fellowship mentor, spoke about Jamila and said,

“Jamila brings an incredible level of experience in the non-profit field and a rich education with her as she transitions to commercial, creative producing. Her background and incredible focus will be an amazing contribution to this community.”

In 2006, Ponton Bragg joined the Atlantic Philanthropies as the special assistant to the CEO. Alvin Bragg’s wife also worked for Sesame Workshop for a few months in 2012. According to her LinkedIn page, in 2015, she began working as a consultant for the Emma Bowen Foundation, and continued working there for over three years before leaving in 2018.

On March 30, the former US president was indicted on several charges related to the 2016 case, where he supposedly paid bribes to cover up his affair rumors with Stormy Daniels. Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly paid around $130,000 to keep the alleged affair a secret.

Prosecutors claimed that Trump hid information from the voters, which could possibly be a violation of election laws. If convicted, the crime could possibly be a felony charge. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was the one who charged Trump in connection with the alleged crime.

Bragg was the first African-American elected to the office of the New York County District Attorney back in 2021. He went to Trinity School and then attended Harvard University, where he pursued his law degree. In 2003, he worked in the office of the Attorney General of New York under Eliot Spitzer. The same year, he tied the knot with Jamila Marie Ponton. In 2009, Alvin Bragg began serving as the assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Alvin Bragg’s wife has been seen retweeting a lot about race relations and has also been active on social media regarding the current Trump investigation

Jamila Ponton Bragg has been seen as quite active in the Trump investigation on social media platforms. She has retweeted several posts related to this. She would also retweet people's posts that were related to race relations, critical race theories, etc. On February 23, 2023, she retweeted a post stating that US presidents had enslaved African-Americans.

Paul Sperry @paulsperry_ BREAKING: Anti-Trump D.A. Alvin Bragg's wife Jamila Ponton @jpontonbragg has locked her Twitter page, changing her account status from open to "protected." For several years, @jpontonbragg has railed against Trump & retweeted posts calling him racist and advocating for his arrest BREAKING: Anti-Trump D.A. Alvin Bragg's wife Jamila Ponton @jpontonbragg has locked her Twitter page, changing her account status from open to "protected." For several years, @jpontonbragg has railed against Trump & retweeted posts calling him racist and advocating for his arrest

All NYPD officers were told to show up for work on Friday, and they were deployed all over New York City after Trump was indicted on charges involving bribery. An NYPD spokesperson told the NYT,

“It’s just in preparation for anything that could happen.”

Before the indictment, the New York Police Department put barricades around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Donald Trump reportedly told his supporters to protest if he gets arrested. Along with Stormy Daniels, he also allegedly made a hush money payment of $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. A spokesperson for DA Alvin Bragg’s office said,

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

CALL TO ACTIVISM @CalltoActivism



This is significant… JUST IN: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who's looking into Donald Trump's role in providing hush money to Stormy Daniels, is now ALSO looking into an additional $150,000 payment to a DIFFERENT former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.This is significant… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JUST IN: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who's looking into Donald Trump's role in providing hush money to Stormy Daniels, is now ALSO looking into an additional $150,000 payment to a DIFFERENT former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.This is significant… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FZUaPCya5O

The CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC, Taylor Budowich, released a statement regarding the entire situation, where he said,

“This is not an indictment of a crime—there was no crime—instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation.”

Despite all the charges, Trump has yet to be pronounced guilty.

