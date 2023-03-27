What are the charges against Ashlie Ruth Clark? Oregon shoplifter sentenced to prison after biting off security guard’s ear

Ashlie Ruth Clark pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at the Washington Square Mall on July 22, 2022. On Friday, Senior Judge John Collins sentenced Clark to 70 months in prison. Ashlie Ruth Clark, 31, was found guilty of assault in the second-degree and attempted robbery in the first-degree.

In July 2022, Clark reportedly shoplifted at the shopping mall and was confronted by three security guards. She entered into an altercation with them at the time. Eventually, she ended up biting one of them in the ear and removed at least half an inch of the earlobe.

Clark was taken into custody by the Tigard Police Department, while the victim was rushed for medical assistance. Prosecutors thanked Nordstrom's security team and every individual who helped them in the investigation.

Ashlie Ruth Clark shoplifted merchandise worth more than $800

A security guard at the Washington Square Mall in Tigard sustained severe injuries after getting bitten by Ashlie Ruth Clark while she attempted to shoplift. The tragic incident happened on July 2, 2022, when Clark shoplifted merchandise that was worth more than $800 from Nordstrom.

She was about to leave the store when the three loss prevention officers confronted her. The confrontation soon turned physical as the guards tried to recover the stolen items. Ashlie Ruth Clark physically resisted the security guards and yelled at them in obscene language. During the altercation, she ended up biting the earlobe off one of the guards and removed some part of the earlobe.

According to prosecutors,

“She physically resisted and yelled obscene comments as they attempted to recover the stolen items. During the struggle, she bit the earlobe of one of the loss prevention officers, removing at least half an inch of the victim’s earlobe.”

The guard was soon taken to a hospital, however, doctors mentioned that her earlobe could not be attached through surgery. Meanwhile, the Tigard Police Department took Clark into custody, where she provided false information. She gave them a fake date of birth and a false name. Police later discovered that she also had outstanding warrants for arrest.

Clark’s sentencing will begin after she is transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections

Several charges were filed, and finally, on Friday, she was convicted of second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery at the Washington County Courthouse. The district attorney’s office said,

“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office acknowledges the work of the Tigard Police Department, the Nordstrom loss prevention team, and Washington Square Mall security for their assistance in this investigation.”

The 31-year-old is expected to begin her sentence after being transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections. As mentioned before, Ashlie Ruth Clark will have to serve around 70 months in prison. She will also have to be under post-prison supervision for three years after she is released from prison.

Poll : 0 votes