What happened to Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi? Injuries explored as U-Haul rampage survivor placed in medically induced coma

36-year-old Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi is one of the surviving victims of a U-Haul driver’s NYC rampage. The tragic incident left one dead and eight people injured. The U-Haul driver was soon arrested and identified as 62-year-old Weng Sor.

The incident took place on February 13 at around 10.17 am in Brooklyn. Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi survived but was placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old is reportedly a father of two and works as a delivery bike driver. He shares a 7-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son with his wife Nadjet Tchenar. He sustained massive head trauma and several other severe injuries due to the rampage. Salah Rakchi’s heartbroken wife revealed that the family has retained attorneys to conduct an independent investigation into Weng Sor.

Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi sustained several injuries including fractured ribs and legs

The tragic incident took place on Monday when Weng Sor, a U-Haul driver, went on a rampage that killed one and wounded around eight people. As per the Daily Star, he drove into people when he believed an "invisible object" was coming towards him.

According to Stephen Sor, his father (Weng Sor) had a history of mental illness. Stephen further revealed that Weng had records of engaging in violence in the past.

Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi reportedly dropped his daughter off at school and was running errands when he was hit by Sor’s vehicle. He survived the hit but was placed in a medically induced coma. He has sustained a subdural hematoma, rib and leg fractures, and “massive head trauma.”

As per the New York Post, Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi’s wife said:

“I don’t have words to describe my feelings now. My husband is a really good person, a good father, and a lovely husband. I’m so sorry for what’s happened to him; I don’t know what to say about that.”

Tchenar has also retained attorneys to investigate the entire incident. Attorney Derek Sells said:

“One of the things that we’re going to be looking at in terms of how this tragedy occurred is the conduct of the NYPD, and we’re going to be looking at vehicle pursuit policies to see whether or not what they did was in accordance with their actual policies.”

Attorney sheds light on surveillance footage of the rampage

Derek Sells stated that surveillance footage captured Sor being chased by a police cruiser.

He stated:

“[O]ne must wonder whether or not this was a triggering event for this driver and what might have led him to do the things that he did.”

Trigger Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Shortly after the incident, Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi was rushed to a nearby hospital. His wife mentioned that she spoke to him shortly before the horrific rampage.

A 44-year-old unidentified man was declared dead after the rampage in Brooklyn. Another victim who survived was identified as Mohamed Abdel Magid.

Magid recalled the incident and said:

“I was in the middle of the sidewalk, and I see the truck coming really fast. My leg, my knee, thank God I’m ok.”

The suspect’s family said that Sor was not taking his medication when the rampage occurred. He currently faces charges of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

