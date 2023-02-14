What happened to Christine Michael? Tennessee high school girl killed while driving home from basketball game

17-year-old Christine Michael, a Tennessee high school student, was shot to death on February 10. The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Kevion Davis and 16-year-old Bishop Owens. Christine was reportedly driving home with friends when the shooting occurred.

Police have succeeded in taking the suspects into custody, and they are being held without bond. Apart from Christine Michael, there were three other teenagers in the vehicle. Both Davis and Owens are facing charges of murder in the death of Christine.

Nicholas M. Grayson, Ed.S.

#ChristineMichael Losing a student is always hard but this one hurts. Christine came back to volunteer at the middle school during her freshmen year to get community service hours. During this time we became family. She was definitely one of my favorite kiddos!

Haywood High School student Christine Michael was allegedly shot to death while returning home

Michael, along with three other teenagers, were returning home from a basketball match when they were attacked by Davis and Owens. Apart from Michael, another 13-year-old who was in the car at the time also sustained injuries in the attack. The driver of the vehicle, however, was uninjured.

Michael was a student at Haywood High School in Brownsville. She has been described as an ambitious girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly the class president and had a 4.0 GPA.

According to Haywood Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.,

“The incident that took the life of Christine Michael on Friday night will forever change the lives of a great many people. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Michael family during this extremely difficult time, and we want to support and uplift them as they work through the pain that this tragedy has brought to their family.”

Lauderdale County Schools extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Christine Michael and the Brownsville/Haywood County community.

The vehicle was on Highway 19 on the way to Brownsville from Ripley when the suspects opened fire on the car. A Twitter account under the name “Kevion Davis” wrote on December, 3,

“I swear it’s a blessing to have different colleges hitting me up every day, even though my season ended in Week 4 with a torn ACL.”

Police believe that the 17-year-old was caught in a crossfire, and wasn’t the real target

Christine Michael has been described as a “promising student who had tremendous plans for her future.” Her classmate, Synandiaha Welch, said,

“She was smart. She had goals. She talked about how she wanted to be a model. She wanted to be a CNA. She wanted to have a good life.”

Upon further investigation, cops discovered that the suspects also went to Haywood High and played for the school football team. They face charges of first-degree murder for Christine’s death, along with three counts of attempted murder as there were four people in the vehicle during the shooting

Garrett further revealed that the other teenagers in the car were unknown to Christine. He claimed that they were the actual targets, and Michael was unfortunately caught in the crossfire. He continued,

“I can tell you it’s just a group of young people who were angry at each other for whatever reason. And the only way they knew, or the best way they knew to solve the problem, was to grab guns and solve it and that’s not the answer.”

Breach of Trust

18-year-old Kevion Davis & 16-year-old Bishop Owens, have since been arrested & charged with the girl's death.

Christine Michael, 17, was driving back with three other teens from the Ripley High in Tennessee on Friday when she was shot and killed. 18-year-old Kevion Davis & 16-year-old Bishop Owens, have since been arrested & charged with the girl's death.

Police have urged people with any information regarding the shooting to reach out to them or contact Crimestoppers.

