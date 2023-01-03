What happened to Ken Block? Tributes pour in as rally car driver dies aged 55

Hoonigan co-founder and pro rally driver Ken Block has passed away at the age of 55. His death was confirmed by his team, the Hoonigan Racing Division. Social media has been filled with tributary messages for the athlete since his passing.

The Hoonigans took to their official Instagram account to announce the death of Ken Block. They revealed that he died in a snowmobile accident. They added:

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

The American Rally Association also confirmed his passing in a Facebook post. They shared:

“He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. His stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable and he will be forever missed.”

Utah’s Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Ken Block was riding on a steep slope located in the Mill Hollow area, outside of Woodland, during the afternoon when his snowmobile “upended, landing on top of him.” The rally driver was alone at the time of the incident but was riding with a group.

Ken Block was pronounced dead at the scene. The police shared that the State Medical Examiner’s Office is yet to determine the official cause of death.

Prior to his passing, Block took to his Instagram account and posted images from the snow-covered ranges where he sadly died.

The driver was active on his Instagram stories prior to his passing (Image via kblock13/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Ken Block passes away

Netizens were shocked to hear about the DC Shoes co-founder’s death. Many expressed their admiration towards the driver and shared tributary messages. Internet users also shared their condolences with his family. A few reactions to his death read:

Scott Kelly @ScottKelly Shocked to hear about Ken Block today. I had the pleasure of spending time with him at a Ford event in Shanghai several years ago. An extremely gracious and kind person. RIP Shocked to hear about Ken Block today. I had the pleasure of spending time with him at a Ford event in Shanghai several years ago. An extremely gracious and kind person. RIP 😞 https://t.co/STsBRRR8Ff

jean philippe poitras @EulPouet 🏻, Ken was a visionary, he brought so much to motorsport. Prayers and condolences to his wife and his daughter Lia. @thegranturismo May he rest in eternal peace🏻, Ken was a visionary, he brought so much to motorsport. Prayers and condolences to his wife and his daughter Lia. @thegranturismo May he rest in eternal peace 🙏🏻, Ken was a visionary, he brought so much to motorsport. Prayers and condolences to his wife and his daughter Lia.

Adam Zaleski @AtomAntAZ @thegranturismo This is shocking, I've been to the ford performance racing school set up by him. I've watched all of his videos, he was a true visionary, and legend in the rally sport world. This is so tragic and I pray for his family. The motor sports world has lost an important advocate. @thegranturismo This is shocking, I've been to the ford performance racing school set up by him. I've watched all of his videos, he was a true visionary, and legend in the rally sport world. This is so tragic and I pray for his family. The motor sports world has lost an important advocate.

Dingo @DingoOCE

RIP Ken Block, you will be missed by millions @thegranturismo This Year already sucks so much.RIP Ken Block, you will be missed by millions @thegranturismo This Year already sucks so much.RIP Ken Block, you will be missed by millions

Poldão @Poldaum13112004 @thegranturismo Rest in Peace, Ken Block, and thanks for making an entire generation happy... @thegranturismo Rest in Peace, Ken Block, and thanks for making an entire generation happy...

Tom @Syndicate Rest in Peace Ken Block ☹️ The Independent @Independent Rally driver and Hoonigan founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident aged 55 Rally driver and Hoonigan founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident aged 55 independent.co.uk/sport/us-sport… 🚨 Rally driver and Hoonigan founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident aged 55 independent.co.uk/sport/us-sport… How can we lose such a legend so early in lifeRest in Peace Ken Block ☹️ twitter.com/independent/st… How can we lose such a legend so early in life 💔 Rest in Peace Ken Block ☹️ twitter.com/independent/st… https://t.co/C6s4kGoPOG

Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2 🏾 Dang RIP Ken Block a legend gone far too soon Dang RIP Ken Block a legend gone far too soon 🙏🏾

ElPee @el_p84 @thegranturismo Rest in Peace to a legend. Thanks for the memories @thegranturismo Rest in Peace to a legend. Thanks for the memories ❤️

The pro rally driver is survived by his wife Lucy and their three children. Block’s 16 year old daughter Lia seems to have followed in her father’s footsteps as she is also a driver.

Who is Ken Block?

The racing enthusiast was born in Long Beach, California. After co-founding a successful shoe company DC Shoes, he was inspired by his friend Travis Pastrana to try rally racing. In 2005, Block began his career as a pro driver with the Vermont SportsCar team. He managed five top-five finishes during his 2005 season and was placed in third spot in the Group N class and fourth place overall in the Rally America National Championship. By the end of his first year competing, he had won the Rally America Rookie of the Year award.

By 2007, Block had won 19 podiums and 8 overall victories in rally races.

In 2010, the Monster World Rally Team announced Block as their driver for select rounds of the World Rally Championship. He was the first ever American driver to campaign in the competition.

In early 2021, he announced that his team Hoonigan was parting ways with Ford before their deal with Audi came into being.

During his time racing, he appeared on several television shows like Top Gear and Stunt Junkies among others. He also started the Gymkhana video series, which has become a fan-favorite on YouTube.

