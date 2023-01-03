What happened to Ken Block? Tributes pour in as rally car driver dies aged 55

Hoonigan co-founder and pro rally driver Ken Block has passed away at the age of 55. His death was confirmed by his team, the Hoonigan Racing Division. Social media has been filled with tributary messages for the athlete since his passing.
The Hoonigans took to their official Instagram account to announce the death of Ken Block. They revealed that he died in a snowmobile accident. They added:
“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”
The American Rally Association also confirmed his passing in a Facebook post. They shared:
“He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. His stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable and he will be forever missed.”
Utah’s Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Ken Block was riding on a steep slope located in the Mill Hollow area, outside of Woodland, during the afternoon when his snowmobile “upended, landing on top of him.” The rally driver was alone at the time of the incident but was riding with a group.
Ken Block was pronounced dead at the scene. The police shared that the State Medical Examiner’s Office is yet to determine the official cause of death.
Prior to his passing, Block took to his Instagram account and posted images from the snow-covered ranges where he sadly died.
Tributes pour in as Ken Block passes away
Netizens were shocked to hear about the DC Shoes co-founder’s death. Many expressed their admiration towards the driver and shared tributary messages. Internet users also shared their condolences with his family. A few reactions to his death read:
The pro rally driver is survived by his wife Lucy and their three children. Block’s 16 year old daughter Lia seems to have followed in her father’s footsteps as she is also a driver.
Who is Ken Block?
The racing enthusiast was born in Long Beach, California. After co-founding a successful shoe company DC Shoes, he was inspired by his friend Travis Pastrana to try rally racing. In 2005, Block began his career as a pro driver with the Vermont SportsCar team. He managed five top-five finishes during his 2005 season and was placed in third spot in the Group N class and fourth place overall in the Rally America National Championship. By the end of his first year competing, he had won the Rally America Rookie of the Year award.
By 2007, Block had won 19 podiums and 8 overall victories in rally races.
In 2010, the Monster World Rally Team announced Block as their driver for select rounds of the World Rally Championship. He was the first ever American driver to campaign in the competition.
In early 2021, he announced that his team Hoonigan was parting ways with Ford before their deal with Audi came into being.
During his time racing, he appeared on several television shows like Top Gear and Stunt Junkies among others. He also started the Gymkhana video series, which has become a fan-favorite on YouTube.