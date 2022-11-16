What happened to Sue Baker? Cause of death explored as Top Gear presenter dies aged 67

Sue Baker was a household name among Top Gear viewers. She was one of the original Top Gear presenters, joining the show in 1980 and remaining as a broadcaster, writer, presenter, and editor until 1991, appearing in over 100 episodes.

Baker died on November 14 at the age of 67 after losing a prolonged battle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND). Sue died at home, surrounded by family and friends, according to a spokesperson.

One of Top Gear's pioneer presenter (image via Getty/Rex)

Sue's family issued a statement following her death, praising her accomplishments as a talented writer and producer who was admired by all. The statement said:

“She was talented and prolific writer, a charismatic presenter, and a passionate animal lover who was admired and respected by all who knew her."



Sue Baker succumbed to Motor Neuron Disease (MND)

Motor Neuron Disease (MND) is a rare condition that gradually affects various parts of the nervous system, including the brain. MND has no known cure, but there are treatments available to help reduce the impact of its symptoms on daily life.

Symptoms of the disease may appear gradually and may be subtle at first. They include ankle and leg weakness, slurred speech, a weakened grip, muscle cramps, and so on.

Sue Baker with Robert Home in the Beaujolais run (image via Shuttershock/Denis Jones)

According to a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Aberdeen, signs of MND can be seen in individuals nearly 14 years before symptoms appear. According to the study, a specific type of protein that causes MND can be found in the gut, years before it affects the brain and body. Doctors were also able to develop a gene therapy that could reverse patients' muscle weakness.

Sue Baker succumbed to Motor Neuron Disease after several years of struggle, though it is unclear when she was first diagnosed.

She is survived by her son and daughter Ian and Hannah, two grandsons George and Tom, and her daughter-in-law Lucy.

Sue Baker had a prolific career in automotive journalism

Sue Baker was a pioneer in paving the way for women in racing sports. She joined Top Gear on the BBC in its previous format and appeared in approximately 22 series, primarily reviewing new cars and providing road safety and consumer advice.

Baker driving a Ford Cortina 2000e (image via ANL)

Baker continued her career as a motoring journalist after leaving the show in 1991, establishing and running the Motor Racing News Service at the Kent motor racing track Brands Hatch. She was also The Observer's motoring editor for nearly 13 years before retiring in 1995, in addition to freelancing as a writer for Saga Magazine.

