Who is Lisa Hogan? All about Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend as broadcaster opens up about Christmas present struggles

English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson opened up about his struggles while buying presents online for girlfriend Lisa Hogan.

While writing a column for media outlet The Times, the 61-year-old revealed that he ordered gifts for his loved ones online to avoid "unclean people" out there but was blocked by his wi-fi when he tried to find his partner something special.

The Grand Tour presenter wrote that while scrolling through fashion site Net-a-Porter, he could not view specific images which showed "flesh".

"I'm not sure, but I reckon there were at least 40,000 jumpers. And I couldn't look at half of them because, for reasons that aren't clear, my wi-fi has self-installed some kind of filter that blocks any site that contains flesh."

Clarkson further said that this was also why he could not buy Hogan any "stocking-fillers" from Lovehoney, which specializes in lingerie and erotic gifts.

However, as per his Instagram, the Clarkson's Farm star had a great Christmas.

Who is Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend?

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Lisa Hogan is a former model and artist. She is the daughter of Maurice Hogan and former model Arlene Underwood. Her first step into acting came when acting veteran John Cleese employed her as a researcher in the 1990s.

In 1997, Hogan made her film debut in Fierce Creatures. She played the role of a sea lion keeper alongside John Cleese, Michael Palin, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lisa Hogan started dating Jeremy Clarkson in 2017. The 47-year-old mother has three children and shares them with ex-husband Baron Steven Bentinck, the nephew of Madrid-based billionaire and private art collector Baron Heini von Thyssen. The duo divorced in 2011.

Hogan and Clarkson first appeared together in 2017 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Before dating Hogan, Clarkson had been married twice. The broadcaster tied the knot with Alexandra James in 1989 but split up in 1990.

He then married Frances Cain in 1993, and they had three children together: Emily Clarkson, Finlo Clarkson, and Katya Clarkson. The couple called it quits after being together for 21 years in 2014.

Edited by Ravi Iyer