Where to buy Marvel x DC Shoes Offbeat “DeadPool” collection? Release date and more details explored 

DC Shoes and Marvel recently collaborated on a one-of-a-kind Deadpool collection. The limited edition collection will include both apparel and footwear designs and will be available in November of this year. In addition, the dynamic duo has created an ultra-limited edition comic book with only 5000 copies available.

The Marvel x DC Shoes “Deadpool” assortment is all set to debut on November 5, 2022. Following its release, this complete range will be available for purchase from DC Shoes' online stores as well as a few select retail stores.

Marvel x DC Shoes Offbeat Deadpool collection will feature multiple footwear and apparel items along with themed comic

Take a look at the footwear pieces that will be offered under the new collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative line combines the fervor surrounding the iconic character with historical artwork from the original comic books and offers a wide selection of adult footwear and clothing.

The much-awaited Offbeat Deadpool collection was introduced by DC Shoes on its social media page as:

“Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, it's all very exciting, but we prefer unexpected pairings you don't have to wait 2 years for.”

The collection's detailed elements, from box art to references to chimichangas, are sure to pique the interest of both casual fans and collectors.

Take a look at the items offered by the collaborative range (Image via Marvel)

The collection's star is the Manteca silhouette, which has a distressed waxed canvas to mimic Deadpool's famous red and black costume. The Manual Hi is another standout model from the collection, with a digital reproduction of authentic comic book imagery from 1994—the same year DC Shoes debuted as a brand.

All footwear, including slip-ons and sneakers, will be packaged in custom shoe boxes emblazoned with superhero imagery and comic phrases.

The collection is completed by a selection of DC Shoes' most popular apparel designs and wearable wardrobe essentials for adults. The latest collection will include bold black and tie-dye tees, as previously announced by the collaborating labels. These pieces of clothing will be emblazoned in comic book style with the superhero's iconography and custom phrases.

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative high-top shoes (Image via DC Shoes)

A special comic book featuring Deadpool traveling to 1994 and meeting the DC Shoes team of Josh Kalis, Ken Block, Danny Way, Mike Blabac, and Wes Kremer was produced by DC Shoes and Marvel to coincide with the collection's global release. Not for sale, 5000 copies of this exclusive comic will be distributed around the world through partnerships, giveaways, and seeding.

Don't forget to cop the new Marvel x DC Shoes Offbeat "DeadPool" collection on November 5, 2022. Buyers interested in joining DC Crew can do so by signing up on the label's website for early access to this collection.

More about DC Shoes

These footwear pieces will be delivered in the customized shoe boxes (Image via DC Shoes)

DC Shoes is the brainchild of Ken Block and Damon Way, who founded the company in 1994. Headquartered in California, US, the label is a subsidiary of Boardriders, Inc.

The American company specializes in footwear for extreme sports such as snowboarding and skateboarding besides manufacturing clothing, bags, accessories, hats, t-shirts, and posters.

