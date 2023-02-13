What happened to Sebastian Robinson? Massachusetts boy killed in alleged murder-suicide

A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy named Sebastian Robinson was found dead along with his family at his house on February 9, 2023. Authorities consider the case to be a murder-suicide, where Sebastian Robinson’s father Andrew shot his wife and son to death and then turned the gun on himself.

Police are trying to establish the course of events that led to the alleged murder-suicide. Officers discovered the bodies at around 3.20 am local time on February 9. They further mentioned that a 911 call was made from the house, but the identity of the caller hasn’t been disclosed.

Law enforcement officials believe that this was a “tragic case of domestic violence.” They have also assured individuals that there is no threat or danger to the public at large. The case is currently under investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth every aspect of the apparent murder-suicide.

Kristina Rex @KristinaRex This is 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson. Investigators say it appears his father, Andrew, shot him and his mother, Linda, this morning before turning a gun on himself in an apparent murder suicide. They are still trying to figure out motive/why this happened. #WBZ This is 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson. Investigators say it appears his father, Andrew, shot him and his mother, Linda, this morning before turning a gun on himself in an apparent murder suicide. They are still trying to figure out motive/why this happened. #WBZ https://t.co/vC23errGD1

Sebastian Robinson and his entire family were killed in an alleged murder-suicide at their residence

A disturbing 911 call was reportedly made from inside a house in Andover, on February 9. Responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered the entire Robinson family dead inside the home. 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson, his mum 55-year-old Linda, and his dad, Andrew, all had gunshot wounds. Police considered the incident a murder-suicide.

During a press conference, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said:

“Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out.”

Steve Cooper @scooperon7 Essex County DA Paul Tucker confirming 55 year old Linda Robinson and 12 year old Sebastian Robinson were murdered by 56 year old Andrew Robinson who then killed himself in Andover overnight..DA calling the double murder-suicide a tragic case of domestic violence #7News Essex County DA Paul Tucker confirming 55 year old Linda Robinson and 12 year old Sebastian Robinson were murdered by 56 year old Andrew Robinson who then killed himself in Andover overnight..DA calling the double murder-suicide a tragic case of domestic violence #7News https://t.co/55cGW2oxlk

According to a joint press release from Keefe and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker:

“The incident appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide. Andrew Robinson died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Tucker also acknowledged the work of the responding officers and said:

“We only need to look back at the last couple of weeks in Massachusetts, some of the difficult things that our first responders – our State Police detectives, our local detectives, local police officers, firefighters, and EMS. These men and women do an extraordinary job under some very difficult circumstances.”

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, other divisions of the Massachusetts State Police, and the Andover Police Department are assisting in the investigation of the apparent murder-suicide.

A dispatcher reportedly claimed to have heard someone say “kill me now” on the 911 call. Police are trying to understand what led to the massacre that ended the lives of the Massachusetts family.

12-year-old Sebastian has been described as “gentle” and “kind”

Sebastian was a sixth-grade student at the St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. School authorities released a statement after the student’s demise.

The statement read:

“This morning we learned of the tragic death of Sebastian Robinson, a member of our sixth-grade class. Understandably, this news comes as a devastating and heart-breaking shock to the St. John's Prep community.”

JC Souperstar @storyheadjillmc @stjohnsprep Sending healing thoughts to your staff and students. I know you´ll be offering mental health services to those who request it, but please also strongly consider including classes on dating/domestic violence, how to recognize it, avoid it, and absolutely how to not perpetrate it. @stjohnsprep Sending healing thoughts to your staff and students. I know you´ll be offering mental health services to those who request it, but please also strongly consider including classes on dating/domestic violence, how to recognize it, avoid it, and absolutely how to not perpetrate it.

Edward Hardiman, the Head of the School, described Sebastian as being “extraordinarily creative.” He also played the cello in the school’s music program. Hardiman continued:

“Sebastian was a wonderful young man. He was a kind and gentle presence, well-loved by his teachers.”

A candlelight vigil was held by Sebastian Robinson’s school to pay tribute to him on Thursday. Over 2000 individuals gathered to offer their prayers.

Hardiman said:

“Today was a very difficult day. It was a dark day. It is impossible to make sense of what had happened, as it makes no sense.”

Chris Darcy @coachdarce @stjohnsprep Sending heartfelt prayers to the family, friends and SJP community @stjohnsprep Sending heartfelt prayers to the family, friends and SJP community🙏🙏❤️❤️

Michael Driscoll, the campus minister, spoke about 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson and said:

“Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate to all those around him. He would always listen and respect those who shared their thoughts. At the beginning of the year, he found the confidence to get up in front of the entire class and share his identity flag project, and from that moment on, he found his identity at the prep.”

Sebastian Robinson has been described as someone who was active in several school activities and was also loved by his teachers. He participated in string orchestras and several service projects.

Additionally, police discovered that Sebastian Robinson’s mother was an accountant and model. The family was quite wealthy and lived in a $2 million home in Massachusetts, as per Fox News.

Several cases of possible murder-suicides have been reported recently across the country. Just a few days ago, another apparent murder-suicide case came to light when a couple was found dead at their Michigan residence.

In a separate case, on January 29, an entire family was reportedly killed in South Carolina, when a man killed his wife and step-daughter and then fatally shot himself.

The case is currently under investigation. More details about the alleged murder-suicide involving Sebastian Robinson and his family are awaited.

