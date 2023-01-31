What is Omega Psi Phi? Fraternity under fire over statement on officers involved in Tyre Nichols killing

In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death at the hands of five Memphis cops, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity issued a statement saying that the incident was “unacceptable.”

The organization issued a press release and said that Nichols should have “made it home safely and unharmed” and received the opportunity to skateboard again instead of meeting a tragic end.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Omega Psi Phi Fraternity releases statement on Tyre Nichols Omega Psi Phi Fraternity releases statement on Tyre Nichols https://t.co/qW5WhGI8EU

It also mentioned that the fraternity expects law enforcement to “protect lives” and “serve communities with the highest regard for safety and humanity” but unfortunately the “violent behavior” of the accused cops was the “complete opposite.”

The organization also said that they are holding all public service officials and the accused cops “accountable for their actions” while traveling the “road of grief” with Tyre Nichols' family.

They also condemned the actions of the involved officers “in the strongest possible way” and called on officials to take immediate measures for ending “senseless killings of citizens” at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

However, Omega Psi Phi’s statement led to the fraternity landing in hot waters after netizens revealed that at least three officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death was part of the organization. Multiple reports also claimed that officer Tadarrius Bean was the president of Omega Psi Psi’s Eta Zeta chapter in Mississippi.

What is known about the Omega Psi Phi fraternity?

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is considered to be the first international fraternal organization that was founded on the campus of a historically African-American college. The organization was formed inside the Science Building at Howard University, located in Washington, D.C.

The founders of the fraternity were three undergraduate students named Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. They were also joined by their faculty adviser, Ernest Everett Just. The name of the fraternity was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.”

The phrase was also selected as the motto of the fraternity and ideals like manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift were adopted as the cardinal principles. Following its establishment, Edgar A. Love was selected as the first Grand Basileus or National President.

Meanwhile, Oscar J. Cooper was selected to be the Grand Keeper of the Records or National Secretary and Frank Coleman became the Grand Keeper of Seals or National Treasurer. Nearly 11 undergraduate men were reportedly selected to become charter members of the fraternity.

Back in 1914, Omega Psi Phi was incorporated under the laws of the District of Columbia. During Brother Clarence F. Holmes' time as the sixth Grand Basileus, the fraternity had its first official hymn “Omega Men Draw Nigh,” which was written by Otto Bohannon.

Omega Psi Phi® Fraternity @OfficialOPPF Leadership development is back & better than ever! Join us in Atlanta, GA for the first in-person Intl UG Summit since 2020. Led by Bro. Ryan Thomas, this event promises to be a game changer for students. Jan 26-29, 2023 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. #OmegaPsiPhi Leadership development is back & better than ever! Join us in Atlanta, GA for the first in-person Intl UG Summit since 2020. Led by Bro. Ryan Thomas, this event promises to be a game changer for students. Jan 26-29, 2023 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. #OmegaPsiPhi https://t.co/Y9l3bguUL7

The fraternity reportedly recognizes undergraduate and graduate membership and has chartered more than 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters since its foundation.

College students are required to work towards a bachelor's degree at a four-year institution, have at least 31 semester credits, and maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Meanwhile, an applicant is required to have a bachelor's degree to be a part of the fraternity’s graduate chapter. Omega Psi Phi reportedly grants honorary membership to men who have positively contributed to society on a national or international level.

Over the years, the fraternity also got involved in a series of alleged controversies. According to the New York Post, Omega’s Psi Phi’s chapter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, was suspended in 2019 after multiple alleged incidents involving pledges.

Potential pledges were allegedly forced to drink hot sauce or pour it down their pants. Another case in the 2018 Brooklyn chapter allegedly involved a man who was paddled 150 to 200 times as part of a ritual. Two members were also allegedly charged with assault and hazing following the incident.

Netizens call out Omega Psi Phi over Tyre Nichols statement

Netizens called out Omega Psi Phi fraternity over Tyre Nichols statement (Image via Mike Sington/Twitter)

Omega Psi Phi recently came under fire for its statement on Tyre Nichols’ death after it was revealed that three of the five cops accused in his fatal beating were members of the fraternity.

Tadarrius Bean, the 24-year-old officer who was also part of Nichols’ death, was reportedly the president of Omega Psi Phi Eta Zeta chapter at the University of Mississippi, per his LinkedIn page.

Following the revelation, netizens called out the fraternity for not mentioning that the accused cops were part of the organization in their statement and removing their membership status. Some also questioned whether their involvement in the Tyre Nichols incident would tarnish the reputation of the fraternity:

Mario Boone, Jou. @MarioBooneTV So, 22 days after #TyreNichols was beaten to death by members of their org — while wearing their symbols at the time — . @OfficialOPPF #OmegaPsiPhi issued a belated, weak statement that makes no mention of any action it will take against their membership status. So, 22 days after #TyreNichols was beaten to death by members of their org — while wearing their symbols at the time — .@OfficialOPPF #OmegaPsiPhi issued a belated, weak statement that makes no mention of any action it will take against their membership status. https://t.co/k68hHB6W3t

Ms.Tab00 @MsTab00



So watching another Omega beat another black man is the norm. The only thing that’s missing is the branding. I suspect the reason Omega Psi Phi hadn’t expelled their members is because physical abuse is supported and encouraged to join this cult.So watching another Omega beat another black man is the norm. The only thing that’s missing is the branding. twitter.com/OfficialOPPF/s… I suspect the reason Omega Psi Phi hadn’t expelled their members is because physical abuse is supported and encouraged to join this cult. So watching another Omega beat another black man is the norm. The only thing that’s missing is the branding. twitter.com/OfficialOPPF/s…

Mariah Celeste | Publicist @_MeAndMariah As a public relations professional (and a D9 member), I would have liked to see @OfficialOPPF release a response that more directly addresses the actions that are being taken as it relates to the three Omega Psi Phi members that were involved. As a public relations professional (and a D9 member), I would have liked to see @OfficialOPPF release a response that more directly addresses the actions that are being taken as it relates to the three Omega Psi Phi members that were involved.

✨Javone✨ @IamJavone #OmegaPsiPhi #Memphis These monsters are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. I am truly sick to my stomach #TyreeNichols These monsters are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. I am truly sick to my stomach #TyreeNichols #OmegaPsiPhi #Memphis https://t.co/nZcGMqaEhN

Jel @Jeleciaaa Black diaspora Voice. @BlackdiasporaV1 These policies are despicable. Murder a black man because of a traffic violation. These policies are despicable. Murder a black man because of a traffic violation. https://t.co/lXd5PKff2b apparently three of them are members of omega psi phi. trying to haze a man in real life cost him his life. i can’t imagine what damage they’ve done to their prospects. just trash. strip their letters and throw them under the jail twitter.com/blackdiasporav… apparently three of them are members of omega psi phi. trying to haze a man in real life cost him his life. i can’t imagine what damage they’ve done to their prospects. just trash. strip their letters and throw them under the jail twitter.com/blackdiasporav…

H.A. @ituckerQB 3 of those cops that beat that man to death were Omega psi phi members, reason 2868004467 why I never joined or respected fraternities/sororities, bunch of lames (not all) trying to validate themselves through gang like activities masked as community servants. 3 of those cops that beat that man to death were Omega psi phi members, reason 2868004467 why I never joined or respected fraternities/sororities, bunch of lames (not all) trying to validate themselves through gang like activities masked as community servants.

HBCUshaderoom @hbcushaderoom So nobody tryna speak about how 3/5 cops that k*lled tyre where members of Omega Psi Phi… and the org has not stripped their letters nor said anything yet on the matter. They don’t deserve their letters. Period. -TSU So nobody tryna speak about how 3/5 cops that k*lled tyre where members of Omega Psi Phi… and the org has not stripped their letters nor said anything yet on the matter. They don’t deserve their letters. Period. -TSU

Ebunoluwa Orimoloye MSW, LCSW, LICSW @BunieGOTCHAAA Omega Psi Phi and D9 orgs going on this PR clean up in lieu of 3 of those officers being Que’s is crazyyyyy. “That’s not what we stand for” ???



When will the black community get real about the abuse and trauma that keeps getting passed down and taught in these organizations Omega Psi Phi and D9 orgs going on this PR clean up in lieu of 3 of those officers being Que’s is crazyyyyy. “That’s not what we stand for” ??? When will the black community get real about the abuse and trauma that keeps getting passed down and taught in these organizations

Champ Nowell @Luther_ryan9 One of the officers is a member of Omega Psi Phi with his bracelet all in the body cam who beat #TyreNichols you supposed to be helping you community not tearing it down. Omega Psi phi needs to be releasing a statement ASAP #OmegaPsiPhi One of the officers is a member of Omega Psi Phi with his bracelet all in the body cam who beat #TyreNichols you supposed to be helping you community not tearing it down. Omega Psi phi needs to be releasing a statement ASAP #OmegaPsiPhi

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Omega Psi Phi will issue another statement on Tyre Nichols’ and expel the accused officers from the fraternity in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes