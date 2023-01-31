What is Omega Psi Phi? Fraternity under fire over statement on officers involved in Tyre Nichols killing

In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death at the hands of five Memphis cops, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity issued a statement saying that the incident was “unacceptable.”
The organization issued a press release and said that Nichols should have “made it home safely and unharmed” and received the opportunity to skateboard again instead of meeting a tragic end.
It also mentioned that the fraternity expects law enforcement to “protect lives” and “serve communities with the highest regard for safety and humanity” but unfortunately the “violent behavior” of the accused cops was the “complete opposite.”
The organization also said that they are holding all public service officials and the accused cops “accountable for their actions” while traveling the “road of grief” with Tyre Nichols' family.
They also condemned the actions of the involved officers “in the strongest possible way” and called on officials to take immediate measures for ending “senseless killings of citizens” at the hands of law enforcement authorities.
However, Omega Psi Phi’s statement led to the fraternity landing in hot waters after netizens revealed that at least three officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death was part of the organization. Multiple reports also claimed that officer Tadarrius Bean was the president of Omega Psi Psi’s Eta Zeta chapter in Mississippi.
What is known about the Omega Psi Phi fraternity?
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is considered to be the first international fraternal organization that was founded on the campus of a historically African-American college. The organization was formed inside the Science Building at Howard University, located in Washington, D.C.
The founders of the fraternity were three undergraduate students named Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. They were also joined by their faculty adviser, Ernest Everett Just. The name of the fraternity was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.”
The phrase was also selected as the motto of the fraternity and ideals like manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift were adopted as the cardinal principles. Following its establishment, Edgar A. Love was selected as the first Grand Basileus or National President.
Meanwhile, Oscar J. Cooper was selected to be the Grand Keeper of the Records or National Secretary and Frank Coleman became the Grand Keeper of Seals or National Treasurer. Nearly 11 undergraduate men were reportedly selected to become charter members of the fraternity.
Back in 1914, Omega Psi Phi was incorporated under the laws of the District of Columbia. During Brother Clarence F. Holmes' time as the sixth Grand Basileus, the fraternity had its first official hymn “Omega Men Draw Nigh,” which was written by Otto Bohannon.
The fraternity reportedly recognizes undergraduate and graduate membership and has chartered more than 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters since its foundation.
College students are required to work towards a bachelor's degree at a four-year institution, have at least 31 semester credits, and maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.
Meanwhile, an applicant is required to have a bachelor's degree to be a part of the fraternity’s graduate chapter. Omega Psi Phi reportedly grants honorary membership to men who have positively contributed to society on a national or international level.
Over the years, the fraternity also got involved in a series of alleged controversies. According to the New York Post, Omega’s Psi Phi’s chapter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, was suspended in 2019 after multiple alleged incidents involving pledges.
Potential pledges were allegedly forced to drink hot sauce or pour it down their pants. Another case in the 2018 Brooklyn chapter allegedly involved a man who was paddled 150 to 200 times as part of a ritual. Two members were also allegedly charged with assault and hazing following the incident.
Netizens call out Omega Psi Phi over Tyre Nichols statement
Omega Psi Phi recently came under fire for its statement on Tyre Nichols’ death after it was revealed that three of the five cops accused in his fatal beating were members of the fraternity.
Tadarrius Bean, the 24-year-old officer who was also part of Nichols’ death, was reportedly the president of Omega Psi Phi Eta Zeta chapter at the University of Mississippi, per his LinkedIn page.
Following the revelation, netizens called out the fraternity for not mentioning that the accused cops were part of the organization in their statement and removing their membership status. Some also questioned whether their involvement in the Tyre Nichols incident would tarnish the reputation of the fraternity:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Omega Psi Phi will issue another statement on Tyre Nichols’ and expel the accused officers from the fraternity in the days to come.