How did Diamond of Diamond and Silk die? Cause of death revealed weeks after sudden death at 51

Ineitha Lynette Hardaway of the pro-Trump sister duo Diamond and Silk passed away earlier this month. Several theories regarding her death were being discussed as her family refused to disclose anything, however, the causes leading to her demise have been recently revealed.

The Associated Press has managed to acquire a death certificate, according to which the 51-year-old died of heart disease resulting from chronic high blood pressure. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Ineitha did not die due to COVID-19.

The deceased's memorial was held on January 21 wherein her sister Herneitha stated that she possibly died from COVID-19 and she might have contracted the virus from someone who was infected with it.

According to Herneitha, her sister died suddenly and the situation was similar to the deaths of personalities who passed away similarly in the last few months.

Hence, just like those personalities, Ineitha's death was speculated to have happened because of contracting the virus, as she was once hospitalized previously after contracting COVID-19. However, the 51-year-old had later clarified that her hospitalization was not due to the virus.

"You will be greatly missed": Donald Trump paid tribute to Ineitha Lynette Hardaway aka Diamond after her demise

Ineitha Lynette Hardaway passed away on January 8, 2023, aged 51. Her sister Herneitha revealed during the recently-organized memorial that the late personality had just returned to her residence from a birthday party before her death.

Herneitha revealed that Ineitha looked like she was having some trouble, and shortly after, the latter started saying that she was unable to breathe. The former and her husband performed CPR until the authorities arrived at their location, however, Ineitha later succumbed.

Silk said immediately after @realDonaldTrump became aware of Diamond's passing, he called her to let her know that he would cover the costs of anything she wanted to do for Diamond.

After the conservative political commentator's demise came in news, Donald Trump expressed his grief on social media and wrote that it was a piece of bad news for all Republicans and Americans. He described the duo as one of the best teams and continued:

"Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious heart just plain give out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

News of Ineitha's demise was also announced on her social media pages along with a link where the public could send donations for her memorial service.

Diamond and Silk were well-known conservative political commentators and vloggers

The sister duo gained recognition for the content they created for Fox News and Fox Nation. Although they received positive feedback, the channels ended their relationship due to claims of them spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo formerly appeared on a show called Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear on Newsmax TV. They also wrote books like Uprising: Who the Hell Said You Can't Ditch and Switch? – The Awakening of Diamond and Silk.

They were popular for their videos featuring political commentary and showcased their support towards Donald Trump's presidency, having also been invited to his office in 2017.

