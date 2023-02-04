Ava Harlow GoFundMe raises over $31000 as Massachusetts woman gets injured after getting trapped underneath train

Bridgewater State University student Ava Harlow sustained severe injuries after she got trapped under a Green Line train on January 27, 2023. According to authorities, the Massachusetts woman would require a prosthesis due to her leg injuries.

The tragic incident happened around 11.30 pm on Friday when 20-year-old Ava Harlow fell into the path of a trolley. Transit Police detectives have also concluded the same. Her family and friends are now hoping for her quick recovery.

Two GoFundMe pages have been initiated by Ava Harlow's aunts and friends, respectively, to raise funds to meet her medical expenses. The goal of both fundraisers is to raise $300,000 together, and they have already collectively raised over $72,000.

Louisa Moller @LouisaMoller Ava Harlow has a long road to recovery. The 20 yr old fell under a green line trolley Friday night suffering extensive injuries, even losing her leg below the knee. Tonight, her dad tells me she is focused on thanking the ⁦ @BostonFire ⁩ fighters who saved her life. #WBZ Ava Harlow has a long road to recovery. The 20 yr old fell under a green line trolley Friday night suffering extensive injuries, even losing her leg below the knee. Tonight, her dad tells me she is focused on thanking the ⁦@BostonFire⁩ fighters who saved her life. #WBZ https://t.co/6C902eWn6I

20-year-old student Ava Harlow survived being struck by a train but sustained severe injuries

Ava Harlow, a 20-year-old student at Bridgewater State University, sustained severe injuries after getting trapped below a train on January 27. She was reportedly with her friends at the BU Central Station when the incident happened. A few of her friends left the trolley at the stop, but the two remained as they did not know that the rest of the group left.

Ava Harlow tried to get their attention moments before she slipped and fell underneath the Green Line trolley at around 11.40 pm. According to news outlets, the young woman lost her balance while knocking on the train’s window to call her friends who were inside.

Fortunately, she was rescued and was immediately rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Medical professionals stated that she was in a critical state and had sustained several injuries. Ava Harlow had a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured skull, and a crushed pelvis. It has also been reported that she had to get one of her legs amputated below the knee.

To rescue the young student, a group of specially trained firefighters arrived along with Boston Emergency Medical Services, Transit Police, and Boston police. The Boston Fire Department has also released images of Ava Harlow's extrication procedure on Twitter.

Based on MBTA Transit Police's statement,

“This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure.”

Evan Francis @evanjamesfran



Her accident led her to have very serious injuries that will come with a large amount of medical expenses.



gofundme.com/f/ava-harlow-r… Last weekend, my best friend Stella Hathaway’s roommate, Ava Harlow, was involved in a very serious accident up in Boston.Her accident led her to have very serious injuries that will come with a large amount of medical expenses. Last weekend, my best friend Stella Hathaway’s roommate, Ava Harlow, was involved in a very serious accident up in Boston.Her accident led her to have very serious injuries that will come with a large amount of medical expenses.gofundme.com/f/ava-harlow-r…

To meet Ava’s medical expenses, two GoFundMe pages have been launched to raise funds. One of them was started by her aunts, who wrote in their post:

“Thankfully she survived, but she has many very serious injuries and will require a prosthesis. We are hopeful for her recovery, but she will need several more surgeries and has a long, difficult road ahead of her... She’s a bright and promising college sophomore who’s hoped to pursue a career in Intelligence. She’s hardworking, smart, funny, and has a big heart.”

The fundraiser has already raised an amount of more than $32,000 and over 430 people have donated to Ava.

In another GoFundMe post, Ava Harlow’s high school friends stated:

“Ava always made everyone laugh every day at school and is a great friend that has anyone's back... Her parents, Jamie and Andrew, have to watch their only daughter go through this and we want to help make this awful situation a little better in any way possible.”

The second fundraiser has raised more than $40,000, and over 700 donors have made their donations to meet the medical expenses. Several of them have also left words of support for Ava and her family.

Ava’s father believes the accident was preventable had the trolley driver been more cautious

Ava's father, Andrew Harlow, mentioned that he received the news about his daughter’s accident at around 3 am. He added that she was resuscitated twice and that someone had tied a tourniquet around one of her injuries. He continued:

“[Ava Harlow] was later intubated and put on about seven different medications while recovering in the intensive care unit.”

Christopher Tingus @ChristopTingus @BostonFire @BOSTON_EMS @MBTA



As to Mayor Wu, as I have reiterated so many times, BFD unions deserve your full attn in reaching a Contract! We as citizens rely on our first responders! @MBTA TransitPD @bostonpolice We are all thankful for our BFD first response teams in such unfortunate emergencies! Wishing this young woman the best.As to Mayor Wu, as I have reiterated so many times, BFD unions deserve your full attn in reaching a Contract! We as citizens rely on our first responders! @BostonFire @BOSTON_EMS @MBTA @MBTATransitPD @bostonpolice We are all thankful for our BFD first response teams in such unfortunate emergencies! Wishing this young woman the best. As to Mayor Wu, as I have reiterated so many times, BFD unions deserve your full attn in reaching a Contract! We as citizens rely on our first responders!

Andrew further believed that the accident could have been prevented had the trolley driver been more careful before pulling away. He told news outlets:

“They have mirrors. They have horns. They’re supposed to toot the horn before they take off.”

Elizabeth McAndrews, the Superintendent of Amesbury High School, addressed the incident and stated:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the accident involving former Amesbury student Ava Harlow. Our thoughts are with her and her family during this challenging time. We hope for her continued healing and recovery.”

Greg Hill Foundation @GHillFoundation

To learn more and make a donation, please visit On Friday, January 27th Ava Harlow suffered severe injuries involving an MBTA Green Line Trolley. She was stuck underneath the trolley and was rescued by fast-acting first responders.To learn more and make a donation, please visit thegreghillfoundation.org/donations/ava-… On Friday, January 27th Ava Harlow suffered severe injuries involving an MBTA Green Line Trolley. She was stuck underneath the trolley and was rescued by fast-acting first responders.To learn more and make a donation, please visit thegreghillfoundation.org/donations/ava-… https://t.co/ogPsgeqVL8

It is unclear if Ava’s family is filing a lawsuit. Her family and friends are currently hoping for her quick recovery.

The firefighters who rescued Ava have also expressed their wish to meet her and the family soon. In response to that, Andrew expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped save his daughter's life.

Poll : 0 votes