What did Tremaine Jackson do? Former Arizona state trooper pleads guilty to assault and kidnapping

On September 10, 2019, a 13-year Arizona Department of Public Safety veteran named Tremaine Jackson was arrested on charges of assault, kidnapping, and fraud. Fox reported that in a plea deal, Jackson pleaded guilty to charges related to unlawful imprisonment, bribery, attempted kidnapping, fraud, and misconduct.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and illegal detainment by a police officer. Discretion is advised.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tremaine Jackson was accused of victimizing at least eight people in his capacity as a State Trooper. In several cases, he was accused of s*xually assaulting multiple women that he had detained.

Tremaine Jackson was fired from his position as a State Trooper in 2019 after the allegations surfaced. He was sentenced to five years in prison and a lifetime of probation.

The string of crimes linked to Tremaine Jackson

Jackson was first placed on administrative leave in June 2019, after he supposedly assaulted a woman during a routine traffic stop.

During the investigation, Arizona authorities discovered several other allegations against the former State Trooper. He was accused of illegally detaining women in order to coerce them into providing inappropriate favors.

It was also reported that Jackson held certain victims for over two hours. The Associated Press reported that many victims claimed Jackson would ask them what they were "willing to do" to avoid a penalty.

Jackson was also accused of using his position as a law enforcement officer to ask for phone numbers and intimate pictures. One victim said that he asked for her Snapchat in exchange for being let go, before proceeding to message her multiple times.

In a particularly shocking case, Jackson followed a victim home after she agreed to have relations with him in exchange for not facing a traffic penalty. The victim proceeded to rush inside her home, where she stayed with her boyfriend, before locking the door to prevent Jackson from entering.

In an official statement, Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Sara Micflickier discussed the allegations against Jackson.

Micflickier said that Jackson didn't just abuse his position, but he also exerted power and control in several situations of "multiple vulnerable victims."

Frank Milsead, Director Colonel of the AZDPS (Arizona Department of Public Safety), said that Arizona authorities are still on the lookout for any other allegations against Jackson.

Milsead said that the AZDPS "deeply regrets" Tremaine Jackson and his actions. He added that the former State Trooper broke the trust of both the community and their Department.

Jackson also issued an apology regarding the charges.

He said:

"I've hurt numerous amounts of people. I just want the opportunity to prove that I am not that person."

DPS data indicated that Jackson would pull over a disproportionately higher number of women in traffic stops. This was something that was considered quite rare, as men are more likely to be stopped by officers.

