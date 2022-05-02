Rapper Osshun Gum accused of molesting minor, apologizes in court

Former High School Rapper contestant Osshun Gum aka Choi Ha-min has admitted to the recent child molestation charges placed against him. The rapper stood trial against charges on April 27.

The rapper came to public attention after appearing on the first season of the Mnet survival show, High School Rapper. He made the news after signing with the K-rap agency, Just Music.

Osshun Gum's legal team highlight the rapper's mentally instability as cause

According to Osshun Gum's lawyer at the trial, the rapper had allegedly touched the posterior of a child, stating that he playfully wanted to "pick and eat the poo" of the child.

The lawyer then presented Osshun Gum's psychiatric diagnosis in June 2021, when the rapper was hospitalized in a mental institute for around 70 days, as proof of the rapper’s mentally unstable state. The lawyer stated that Choi Ha-min's actions are a result of his weak mental and physical state.

The rapper's legal team stated that his weakening mental condition made it difficult for him to continue his music career, forcing him to return to his hometown of Jeonju, Seoul. Even in his hometown, the rapper continued to show eccentric behavior courtesy of his mental illness, like lying down on the streets without his clothes and taking taxis to random places.

According to the legal team, it was one such random expedition to the Haeundae district of Busan that the incident involving the minor took place in 2021. The rapper had no other connection to the area.

The rapper himself apologized for his actions, saying,

“Once again, I sincerely apologize for hurting the victim and his family. If you give me a chance to recover, I want to help society with the music that I wish to make in the future.”

The rapper apologized to his fans in a group chat as well

According to reports from Korean media agencies, Osshun Gum was part of a group chat on the day of the trial, which also included about 60 fans.

In the group chat, the rapper admitted to having been in court facing charges of child molestation. He went on to apologize for "causing damage to the victim and the victim's family," stating that he was "unwell."

The DDING singer also promised to pay his dues and continue to "receive treatment" to make sure this kind of situation "does not happen again."

The follow-up trial for the case will take place in early June this year.

