Will Donald Trump go to jail? Indictment definition explored as former US President

Former US President Donald Trump's lawyers confirmed on Thursday, March 30, 2023, that the former has been indicted. He was indicted on charges related to the 2016 US Presidential campaign when he allegedly paid bribes to cover up rumors of a supposed affair.

The case has not yet gone to court, and under US law, the former president is innocent until proven guilty. Thus, it is unconfirmed whether or not he will go to jail.

As noted by Cornell Law, an indictment is a formal charge against an individual. The US Constitution states that no person must answer to allegations of any crime unless there is a presentment or indictment by the grand jury.

The BBC reported that Donald Trump is accused of paying $130,000 in bribes to Stormy Daniels, an adult entertainment star with whom he allegedly had an affair. However, Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The details of the indictment against Donald Trump

In 2016, when Donald Trump was a presidential candidate, Stormy Daniels planned to sell her account of her and Trump's alleged affair to media outlets.

Michael Cohen, Trump's attorney, paid Daniels $130,000 as hush money to keep quiet about the alleged affair. While the act isn't illegal, Trump documented the amount as legal fees, which is a misdemeanor criminal offense.

According to prosecutors, this could potentially break election laws, as he was hiding information from potential voters. Due to this, the crime could also potentially be considered a felony charge.

In an official statement, Donald Trump claimed that the Manhattan district attorney was unfairly attacking him. He said that he believed the move was orchestrated by the current US President, Joe Biden.

Trump said:

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, said that Trump hasn't committed any crime and the team will vigorously fight the "political prosecution in court."

After the indictment was announced, Stormy Daniels thanked her supporters for standing by her. Congressman Adam Schiff noted that the indictment could mark a historic moment in which politicians are held accountable for their actions.

Donald Trump is also being investigated for several other cases, including his alleged involvement in the US Capitol riots that took place in January 2021. He was also accused of attempting to overturn his loss in the State of Georgia in 2020.

Despite the celebrations from many of Trump's detractors, Fortune noted that it is rare for a President to be convicted. The publication also stated that while the indictment may hurt Trump's future efforts to get elected, he can still legally run for President even if he is jailed for the charges.

