Who is Jim Trusty? Donald Trump’s lawyer slams indictment in classified documents probe

Donald Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty slammed the latest indictment in the special counsel’s classified documents probe calling the chargers under the espionage act as, “ludicrous.”

Speaking to CNN, Jim Trusty said that Trump’s attorneys received a summons via email from the Justice Department on Thursday, June 7, listing the charges against the former president under the Espionage Act. Trump was under investigation by the special counsel led by Jack Smith on reports of him carrying classified documents to Mar-a-Lago Florida resort after he left the White House in 2021.

Last year, 11,000 documents were seized from Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after it was searched by the FBI. The documents reportedly included several top secret classified information. It is against the law for officials, including presidents, to remove and take classified documents to an unauthorized location.

The federal charges against Trump stem from the investigation. Trusty told CNN Trump faces seven charges, including mishandling classified documents, Falsifying records and obstructing efforts to investigate. The historic indictment reportedly marks the first time a former president is levelled with federal charges. Trump, decrying the historic move, confirmed via Truth Social that he had been summoned to appear in Florida federal court on Tuesday, June 13.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States. This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

Jim Trusty confirms Donald Trump has been charged under the espionage act

While the indictment against Donald Trump has not been made public, one of his attorneys, Jim Trusty, confirmed that the former president had been charged under the espionage act. Jim Trusty, who reportedly has 28 years of prosecutorial experience, is currently listed as a partner at Ifrah Law, PLLC.

Jim Trusty, who graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1989, worked for the United States Attorney's Office as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland for nearly a decade before joining the Department of Justice in 2010.

In the Department of Justice, Trusty worked for the Chief, Organized Crime & Gang Section until 2017. Jim Trusty told CNN that the charges against his client are baseless and part of a political smear campaign by the Biden administration. Donald Trump, who is planning on running in the 2024 presidential race, echoed similar sentiments as his attorney.

As Donald Trump publicly blasted his indictment, several leading Republicans rallied behind the former president. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, wrote:

"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also running in the 2024 presidential election, said:

"We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all."

This is the second time this year Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. In April, Trump was charged with a crime related to a “hush money” payment to an adult film actress while he was running for the presidency in 2016.

Legal experts cited by the BBC said the latest indictment does not prevent him from running for the presidency again.

