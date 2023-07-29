Yuscil Taveras and Carlos De Oliveira were recently identified as co-defendants alongside Walt Natsu in Donald Trump’s classified documents indictment. As previously reported, former US President Donald Trump was indicted on charges under the Espionage Act in June 2023.

The charges stem from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump mishandling classified documents that were transported to Mar-a-Lago Florida resort after he left the White House in 2021.

In June 2023, an initial indictment against Trump revealed that his longtime aide Walt Nauta allegedly assisted the former president in packing the documents from the White House and helped in transporting them to Mar-a-Lago in 2021.

Charles R Downs @TheCharlesDowns

pic.twitter.com/8jpfHDCJOr In the wake of the latest charges in the Mar-a-Lago witch hunt, Donald Trump is calm, cool and collected on his Bedminster golf course. Trump’s temperament is very presidential. America needs Trump’s leadership back in the White House.

On Friday, 28, 2023, Donald Trump was slammed with new charges in connection to the case in the superseding indictment that rectified and replaced previous charges against the former president in light of new evidence.

In the superseding Indictment, Trump employees Yuscil Taveras and Carlos De Oliveira were accused, alongside Walt Nauta, of aiding the former president to conceal evidence in the classified documents investigation.

Yuscil Taveras and Carlos De Oliveira allegedly conspired to delete surveillance footage with Donald Trump

Ryan Fournier @RyanAFournier They’re so desperate that they just indicted the Mar-a-Lago Head of Maintenance, Carlos De Oliveira.



The head of maintenance…

Yuscil Taveras is an information technology worker who oversaw the surveillance camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Florida resort. Meanwhile, Carlos De Oliveira reportedly held multiple positions at the property, including valet, a maintenance worker and manager at Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment revealed that Carlos De Oliveira, a 56-year-old Lake Worth, Florida native and longtime Trump employee, was accused of moving boxes of documents to a storage room from Trump’s residence. In addition, De Oliveira allegedly asked Yuscil Taveras to delete surveillance footage at the property on behalf of Trump.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



Trump has also been charged in a superseding indictment with additional… pic.twitter.com/64iz0F8OR2 Jack Smith just indicted Carlos De Oliveira, the Trump aide who allegedly drained water from the Mar-a-lago pool and flooded the servers that allegedly had video footage that the Government wanted to access.Trump has also been charged in a superseding indictment with additional… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to court documents cited by CNN, Yuscil Taveras, Carlos De Oliveira and Walt Natau reportedly had a conversation regarding surveillance footage in June 2022. At the time, De Oliveira asked to have a private discussion in an “audio closet” with Taveras, where he posed suspicious questions about the longevity of security tapes and whether they could be wiped clean.

Taveras allegedly responded, “he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the right to do that.”

De Oliveira then allegedly told Tavears that Trump expected the surveillance footage to be deleted.

What we know about the Classified documents probe

As previously reported, in August 2022, 11,000 documents were seized from Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after it was searched by the FBI. The documents reportedly included several top secret classified information. It is against the law for officials, including presidents, to remove and take classified documents to an unauthorized location.

In June 2023 Trump and his co-conspirators were charged in connection to the classified documents investigation.

This is the second time this year Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. In April, Trump was charged with a crime related to a “hush money” payment to an adult film actress while he was running for the presidency in 2016.